Coca Cola Amatil : 2018 Half Year Results - Report »

22 August 2018

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3, Iattachthe 2018 Half Year Results (incorporating Appendix 4D requirements) (Results) for Coca-Cola Amatil Limited.

It is recommended that the Results be read in conjunction with Coca-Cola Amatil's 2017 AnnualReport, with any public announcements made by Coca-Cola Amatil in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under theCorporations Act 2001and the ASX Listing Rules.

A briefing will be held at 10.00am on Wednesday, 22 August 2018. This briefing will be webcast and can be accessed via our website atwww.ccamatil.com.

CONTENTS Coca-Cola Amatil Limited and its subsidiaries Page Operating and Financial Review 2 Appendix 4D-Key Matters 2 Principal Activities 3 Group Performance 4 1H18 Performance and 2018 Priorities & Outlook Australian Beverages 6 New Zealand & Fiji 8 Indonesia & Papua New Guinea 9 Alcohol & Coffee 10 Corporate, Food & Services 11 Financial Commentary 12 Group Outlook and Targets 15 Directors' Report 16 Financial Report 17 Independent Review Report 36 About this report

This report is a summary of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (referred to as the Company) and its subsidiaries' operationsand financial position as at 29 June 2018 and performance for the half year ended on that date. It is recommended that this report is read in conjunction with the 2017 annual report of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited and its subsidiaries together with any public announcements made by the Company during the half year ended 29 June 2018 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australia Securities Exchange listing rules.

References in this report to the half year are to the financial period 1 January 2018 to 29 June 2018 unless otherwise stated. The previous corresponding period is the half year ended 30 June 2017.

For further information in relation to this report, please contact:

