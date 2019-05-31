Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

(CCL)
Coca Cola Amatil : Aussie Suppliers recognised at 2019 Partners for Growth Awards

05/31/2019

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited

ABN 26 004 139 397

Media Release

31 May 2019

Aussie Suppliers Celebrated at Coca-Cola Amatil's 2019 Partner for Growth Awards.

More than 70 companies joined Coca-Cola Amatil at their headquarters in Sydney last night for the annual Australian Partner for Growth Awards, with FleetPlus named 2019 Australian Partner of the Year.

The Partner for Growth Awards celebrate ingenuity and the commitment of suppliers in helping Amatil deliver innovation and results in sustainability, product development, business systems and customer service. Categories include Customer Service, Supply Continuity, Quality, Competitive Advantage, Sustainability, Innovation and Growth, and Rookie of the Year. The winners are mentioned below.

Martyn Roberts, Group Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Amatil said the Awards were about turning transactional arrangements into meaningful business partnerships.

"Every nominee and winner has distinguished themselves over the course of 2018 to develop an intricate understanding of our Australian based businesses and a shared-value mindset leading to greater outcomes for all. This is what sets them apart from other suppliers in Australia," said Mr Roberts.

"We're proud to work with each of the winners and nominees and congratulate them on this recognition from our team."

This is the third year Coca-Cola Amatil has held the Awards in Australia. Amatil also holds partner recognition programs in New Zealand and Indonesia.

Results - Coca-Cola Amatil's Partner for Group 2019 Awards:

AWARD

2019 NOMINEES

2019 WINNER

Partner of the

All Category

FleetPlus

Year

Award Winners

During 2018, FleetPlus managed a full fleet changeover

with over 800 vehicles transitioned across multiple metro

and regional locations . FleetPlus also helped Amatil to roll

out the On-Demand Driver Score program, Driver Rewards

program, driver safety benchmarking and Live Driver

Behaviour events, both designed to boost driver safety and

compliance.

Customer

Fleetplus

Labelmakers

Service

Vivid

Labelmakers assisted Amatil in ensuring SKU's (stock

Technology

keeping units) were all updated for the Container Deposit

Labelmakers

Schemes rolled out across Australia, delivering outstanding

1/2

customer service - and helping Amatil deliver on our own

customer's expectations.

Supply

Toll

Orora

Continuity

Labelmakers

Orora delivered over 1 billion cans and components within

Orora

Australia in 2018 with an almost perfect 'delivery in full, on

time' (DIFOT) score.

Quality

Vivid

Graphic Packaging

Technology

Graphic Packaging designed a suitable coating for

Fleetplus

cardboard packaging to limit cartons slipping in transport

Graphic

which led to improved quality and a reduction in breakages

Packaging

and cost.

Competitive

Lancer

Presfast Printers

Advantage

GPIA

Presfast Printers halved the price of one of our most

Award

Presfast

common Point of Sale items, created innovative customer

Printers

pieces and reduced the time between the Agency to Amatil

Sales dramatically.

Corporate &

Presfast

Vivid Technology

Social

Lancer

Vivid Technology helped Coca-Cola Amatil significantly

Responsibility

Vivid

reduce its Co2 emissions in 2018 through the use of their

Award

Technology

Multi-Award Winning Innovative IoT Systems & CO2-To-

Fuel Technologies. This reduction in emission supports our

2020 Sustainability Goal to use 60% renewable and low-

carbon energy in our operations.

Award for

Lancer

FleetPlus

Innovation and

Givaudan

FleetPlus created a new way for Amatil employees to

Growth

Fleetplus

understand, track and focus on our safety via electronic

logbooks, insight driven platforms and easy-to-use

reporting functions.

Rookie of the

Infosys

Workplace by Facebook

Year Award

Nissan

Over the past two years, Workplace has changed the way

*Based on the first two

Workplace

Coca-Cola Amatil team members communicate and

years of our partnership.

by

collaborate. The team at Workplace have helped us to

Facebook

reach more than 85 per cent of our people across six

markets. The platform delivers access to Leaders across

the region, business news, recognition; and it was

instrumental in the development of Amatil's first employee

chatbot AVA (Amatil Virtual Assistant).

For more information on any of the programs recognised in the Partner for Growth Awards, reach out to the media contact below.

Media Contact:Patrick Low, +61 447 121 838

ABOUT COCA-COLA AMATIL

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drinknon-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 12,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products. With access to around 270 million potential consumers through more than 880,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

For more information, visit www.ccamatil.com or search for Coca-Cola Amatil on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

2/2

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:03:01 UTC
