Coca Cola Amatil : Aussie Suppliers recognised at 2019 Partners for Growth Awards

31 May 2019
Aussie Suppliers Celebrated at Coca-Cola Amatil's 2019 Partner for Growth Awards.
More than 70 companies joined Coca-Cola Amatil at their headquarters in Sydney last night for the annual Australian Partner for Growth Awards, with FleetPlus named 2019 Australian Partner of the Year.
The Partner for Growth Awards celebrate ingenuity and the commitment of suppliers in helping Amatil deliver innovation and results in sustainability, product development, business systems and customer service. Categories include Customer Service, Supply Continuity, Quality, Competitive Advantage, Sustainability, Innovation and Growth, and Rookie of the Year. The winners are mentioned below.
Martyn Roberts, Group Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Amatil said the Awards were about turning transactional arrangements into meaningful business partnerships.
"Every nominee and winner has distinguished themselves over the course of 2018 to develop an intricate understanding of our Australian based businesses and a shared-value mindset leading to greater outcomes for all. This is what sets them apart from other suppliers in Australia," said Mr Roberts.
"We're proud to work with each of the winners and nominees and congratulate them on this recognition from our team."
This is the third year Coca-Cola Amatil has held the Awards in Australia. Amatil also holds partner recognition programs in New Zealand and Indonesia.
Results - Coca-Cola Amatil's Partner for Group 2019 Awards:
|
AWARD
|
2019 NOMINEES
|
2019 WINNER
|
Partner of the
|
All Category
|
FleetPlus
|
Year
|
Award Winners
|
∙During 2018, FleetPlus managed a full fleet changeover
|
|
|
|
with over 800 vehicles transitioned across multiple metro
|
|
|
|
and regional locations . FleetPlus also helped Amatil to roll
|
|
|
|
out the On-Demand Driver Score program, Driver Rewards
|
|
|
|
program, driver safety benchmarking and Live Driver
|
|
|
|
Behaviour events, both designed to boost driver safety and
|
|
|
|
compliance.
|
Customer
|
|
Fleetplus
|
Labelmakers
|
Service
|
|
Vivid
|
∙Labelmakers assisted Amatil in ensuring SKU's (stock
|
|
|
Technology
|
keeping units) were all updated for the Container Deposit
|
|
|
Labelmakers
|
Schemes rolled out across Australia, delivering outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customer service - and helping Amatil deliver on our own
|
|
|
|
customer's expectations.
|
|
|
|
|
Supply
|
|
Toll
|
Orora
|
Continuity
|
|
Labelmakers
|
∙Orora delivered over 1 billion cans and components within
|
|
|
Orora
|
Australia in 2018 with an almost perfect 'delivery in full, on
|
|
|
|
time' (DIFOT) score.
|
Quality
|
|
Vivid
|
Graphic Packaging
|
|
|
Technology
|
∙Graphic Packaging designed a suitable coating for
|
|
|
Fleetplus
|
cardboard packaging to limit cartons slipping in transport
|
|
|
Graphic
|
which led to improved quality and a reduction in breakages
|
|
|
Packaging
|
and cost.
|
Competitive
|
|
Lancer
|
Presfast Printers
|
Advantage
|
|
GPIA
|
∙Presfast Printers halved the price of one of our most
|
Award
|
|
Presfast
|
common Point of Sale items, created innovative customer
|
|
|
Printers
|
pieces and reduced the time between the Agency to Amatil
|
|
|
|
Sales dramatically.
|
Corporate &
|
|
Presfast
|
Vivid Technology
|
Social
|
|
Lancer
|
∙Vivid Technology helped Coca-Cola Amatil significantly
|
Responsibility
|
|
Vivid
|
reduce its Co2 emissions in 2018 through the use of their
|
Award
|
|
Technology
|
Multi-Award Winning Innovative IoT Systems & CO2-To-
|
|
|
|
Fuel Technologies. This reduction in emission supports our
|
|
|
|
2020 Sustainability Goal to use 60% renewable and low-
|
|
|
|
carbon energy in our operations.
|
Award for
|
|
Lancer
|
FleetPlus
|
Innovation and
|
|
Givaudan
|
∙FleetPlus created a new way for Amatil employees to
|
Growth
|
|
Fleetplus
|
understand, track and focus on our safety via electronic
|
|
|
|
logbooks, insight driven platforms and easy-to-use
|
|
|
|
reporting functions.
|
Rookie of the
|
|
Infosys
|
Workplace by Facebook
|
Year Award
|
|
Nissan
|
∙Over the past two years, Workplace has changed the way
|
*Based on the first two
|
|
Workplace
|
Coca-Cola Amatil team members communicate and
|
years of our partnership.
|
|
by
|
collaborate. The team at Workplace have helped us to
|
|
|
Facebook
|
reach more than 85 per cent of our people across six
|
|
|
|
markets. The platform delivers access to Leaders across
|
|
|
|
the region, business news, recognition; and it was
|
|
|
|
instrumental in the development of Amatil's first employee
|
|
|
|
chatbot AVA (Amatil Virtual Assistant).
For more information on any of the programs recognised in the Partner for Growth Awards, reach out to the media contact below.
Media Contact:Patrick Low, +61 447 121 838
ABOUT COCA-COLA AMATIL
Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drinknon-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 12,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products. With access to around 270 million potential consumers through more than 880,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders.
For more information, visit www.ccamatil.com or search for Coca-Cola Amatil on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
