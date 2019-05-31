Coca Cola Amatil : Aussie Suppliers recognised at 2019 Partners for Growth Awards

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited

31 May 2019

Aussie Suppliers Celebrated at Coca-Cola Amatil's 2019 Partner for Growth Awards.

More than 70 companies joined Coca-Cola Amatil at their headquarters in Sydney last night for the annual Australian Partner for Growth Awards, with FleetPlus named 2019 Australian Partner of the Year.

The Partner for Growth Awards celebrate ingenuity and the commitment of suppliers in helping Amatil deliver innovation and results in sustainability, product development, business systems and customer service. Categories include Customer Service, Supply Continuity, Quality, Competitive Advantage, Sustainability, Innovation and Growth, and Rookie of the Year. The winners are mentioned below.

Martyn Roberts, Group Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Amatil said the Awards were about turning transactional arrangements into meaningful business partnerships.

"Every nominee and winner has distinguished themselves over the course of 2018 to develop an intricate understanding of our Australian based businesses and a shared-value mindset leading to greater outcomes for all. This is what sets them apart from other suppliers in Australia," said Mr Roberts.

"We're proud to work with each of the winners and nominees and congratulate them on this recognition from our team."

This is the third year Coca-Cola Amatil has held the Awards in Australia. Amatil also holds partner recognition programs in New Zealand and Indonesia.

Results - Coca-Cola Amatil's Partner for Group 2019 Awards:

AWARD 2019 NOMINEES 2019 WINNER Partner of the All Category FleetPlus Year Award Winners ∙During 2018, FleetPlus managed a full fleet changeover with over 800 vehicles transitioned across multiple metro and regional locations . FleetPlus also helped Amatil to roll out the On-Demand Driver Score program, Driver Rewards program, driver safety benchmarking and Live Driver Behaviour events, both designed to boost driver safety and compliance. Customer  Fleetplus Labelmakers Service  Vivid ∙Labelmakers assisted Amatil in ensuring SKU's (stock Technology keeping units) were all updated for the Container Deposit  Labelmakers Schemes rolled out across Australia, delivering outstanding

