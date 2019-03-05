Coca Cola Amatil : Change of Directors Interest Notice Ms Alison Watkins »

PO Box 1895

North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com

5 March 2019

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

APPENDIX 3Y: CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE - ALISON WATKINS

Please findattachedan Appendix 3Y "Change of Director's Interest Notice" for Alison Watkins.

This Appendix 3Y provides notification of the following changes in Ms Watkins' interests on:

1. the acquisition of shares under Amatil's Post Tax Share Purchase Plan on 26 February 2019, and the forfeiture of share rights under Amatil's Long-Term Incentive Plan on 4 March 2019; and

2. the acquisition of shares under Amatil's Dividend Reinvestment Plan on 9 October 2018.

The notification of the acquisition arising under Amatil's Dividend Reinvestment Plan is outside the required timeframe under ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2. Coca-Cola Amatil has in place systems that it considers are effective in ensuring that it receives and discloses all information required by ASX Listing Rule 3.19B in the time required, and the failure to do so in this instance was due to an administrative oversight at the time (which has now been identified and immediately acted upon). Regardless, we have now implemented enhancements to these systems.

Yours sincerely,

Jane Bowd

Group Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABNCOCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 26 004 139 397

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Alison Mary Watkins Date of last notice 7 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 1. RJ and AM Watkins Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd

2. Watkins Investments Pty Ltd

3. Shares held in a vested share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd

4. Shares granted under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan held in a share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change The following changes in shares are required to be notified: (i) 9 October 2018- 1,117 shares acquired pursuant to the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan (Indirect) (ii) 26 February 2019- 14,966 shares acquired pursuant to the 2019 Post Tax Share Purchase Plan (Indirect) (iii) 4 March 2019- 390,624 share rights forfeited due to the performance conditions under the 2016-18 Long Term Incentive Plan not being met (Indirect) The following changes are not required to be notified, but are included to assist: (a) 31 December 2018- 30,210 restricted shares held under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan, vested and moved to a vested share account held by Solium Nominees. No change to the total shares held by Ms Watkins, or any change to Ms Watkin's beneficial interest in CCL Ordinary Shares (Indirect) No. of securities held prior to change Direct (i) 390,624 share rights (2016-2018 Long Term Incentive Plan)

(ii) 360,822 share rights (2017-2019 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan)

(iii) 414,204 share rights (2018-2020 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan) Indirecti) 45,000 shares - RJ and AM Watkins Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ii) 142,740 shares - Watkins Investments Pty Ltd

iii) 45,041 shares granted under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan held in a share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd

iv) 4,738 shares held in a vested share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired i) 1,117 shares acquired pursuant to the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan

ii) 14,966 acquired pursuant to the 2019 Post Tax Share Purchase Plan Number disposed -

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation i) $9.36 per shareii) $8.22 per share No. of securities held after change Direct (iv) 360,822 share rights (2017-2019 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan)

(v) 414,204 share rights (2018-2020 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan) Indirecti) 45,000 shares - RJ and AM Watkins Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd ii) 142,740 shares - Watkins Investments Pty Ltd

iii) 29,797 shares granted under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan held in a share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd

iv) 36,065 shares held in a vested share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back The following changes in shares are required to be notified: 1,117 shares acquired pursuant to the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan (Indirect) 14,966 shares acquired pursuant to the 2019 Post Tax Share Purchase Plan (Indirect) 390,624 share rights forfeited due to the performance conditions under the 2016-18 Long Term Incentive Plan not being met (Indirect) The following changes are not required to be notified, but are included to assist: 30,210 restricted shares held under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan, vested and moved to a vested share account held by Solium Nominees. No change to the total shares held by Ms Watkins, or any change to Ms Watkin's beneficial interest in CCL Ordinary Shares (Indirect)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 -+Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011