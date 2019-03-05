Coca Cola Amatil : Change of Directors Interest Notice Ms Alison Watkins »

PO Box 1895
North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com
5 March 2019
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
APPENDIX 3Y: CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE - ALISON WATKINS
Please findattachedan Appendix 3Y "Change of Director's Interest Notice" for Alison Watkins.
This Appendix 3Y provides notification of the following changes in Ms Watkins' interests on:
-
1. the acquisition of shares under Amatil's Post Tax Share Purchase Plan on 26 February 2019, and the forfeiture of share rights under Amatil's Long-Term Incentive Plan on 4 March 2019; and
-
2. the acquisition of shares under Amatil's Dividend Reinvestment Plan on 9 October 2018.
The notification of the acquisition arising under Amatil's Dividend Reinvestment Plan is outside the required timeframe under ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2. Coca-Cola Amatil has in place systems that it considers are effective in ensuring that it receives and discloses all information required by ASX Listing Rule 3.19B in the time required, and the failure to do so in this instance was due to an administrative oversight at the time (which has now been identified and immediately acted upon). Regardless, we have now implemented enhancements to these systems.
Yours sincerely,
Jane Bowd
Group Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity ABNCOCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 26 004 139 397
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Alison Mary Watkins
|
Date of last notice
|
7 June 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
-
1. RJ and AM Watkins Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd
-
2. Watkins Investments Pty Ltd
-
3. Shares held in a vested share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd
-
4. Shares granted under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan held in a share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Date of change
|
The following changes in shares are required to be notified:
(i) 9 October 2018- 1,117 shares acquired pursuant to the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan (Indirect)
(ii) 26 February 2019- 14,966 shares acquired pursuant to the 2019 Post Tax Share Purchase Plan (Indirect)
(iii) 4 March 2019- 390,624 share rights forfeited due to the performance conditions under the 2016-18 Long Term Incentive Plan not being met (Indirect)
The following changes are not required to be notified, but are included to assist:
(a) 31 December 2018- 30,210 restricted shares held under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan, vested and moved to a vested share account held by Solium Nominees. No change to the total shares held by Ms Watkins, or any change to Ms Watkin's beneficial interest in CCL Ordinary Shares (Indirect)
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
-
(i) 390,624 share rights (2016-2018 Long Term Incentive Plan)
-
(ii) 360,822 share rights (2017-2019 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan)
-
(iii) 414,204 share rights (2018-2020 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan)
Indirecti) 45,000 shares - RJ and AM Watkins
Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd
-
ii) 142,740 shares - Watkins Investments Pty Ltd
-
iii) 45,041 shares granted under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan held in a share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd
-
iv) 4,738 shares held in a vested share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
-
i) 1,117 shares acquired pursuant to the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan
-
ii) 14,966 acquired pursuant to the 2019 Post Tax Share Purchase Plan
|
Number disposed
|
-
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$8.22 per share
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
-
(iv) 360,822 share rights (2017-2019 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan)
-
(v) 414,204 share rights (2018-2020 Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan)
Indirecti) 45,000 shares - RJ and AM Watkins
Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd
-
ii) 142,740 shares - Watkins Investments Pty Ltd
-
iii) 29,797 shares granted under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan held in a share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd
-
iv) 36,065 shares held in a vested share account by Solium Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
The following changes in shares are required to be notified:
1,117 shares acquired pursuant to the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan (Indirect)
14,966 shares acquired pursuant to the 2019 Post Tax Share Purchase Plan (Indirect)
390,624 share rights forfeited due to the performance conditions under the 2016-18 Long Term Incentive Plan not being met (Indirect)
The following changes are not required to be notified, but are included to assist:
30,210 restricted shares held under the Post Tax Share Purchase Plan, vested and moved to a vested share account held by Solium Nominees. No change to the total shares held by Ms Watkins, or any change to Ms Watkin's beneficial interest in CCL Ordinary Shares (Indirect)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 3
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 -+Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
01/01/2011