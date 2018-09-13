Coca Cola Amatil : DrinkWise awareness campaign »

Media Release

Thursday 13 September, 2018

Coca-Cola Amatil supports new DrinkWise awareness campaign

Coca-Cola Amatil is proud to have partnered up with not-for-profit organisation DrinkWise Australia and the Australian Government to support a new educational campaign to highlight the importance of abstaining from alcohol if planning a pregnancy, pregnant or breastfeeding in order to prevent Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

Prominent Indigenous actors Deborah Mailman and Aaron Pedersen feature in the twoadvertisementsand as spokespeople, are committed to promoting this important message. The campaign, which was launched on Monday (September 10) at Parliament House, also received the backing of Federal Health Minister the Hon. Greg Hunt MP, who acknowledged the vital importance of collective action in this area.

"Yesterday was International FASD Day, where we acknowledge the risk and prevalence of FASD. We areat a moment of inflection in terms of our Indigenous future. One of the real challenges is FASD,"Mr Hunt said, speaking at the launch.

"This campaign is about giving unborn children nine clear months to grow, free of the risk of FASD. It'shard to imagine a more important contribution. It's a profound challenge and for me, it's a big personal passion. We've contributed to an ongoing program, in conjunction with the industry leaders here today.

"It's the fact that it's been designed by and with Indigenous leaders. To have greatIndigenous leaders talking to emerging Indigenous families is such a powerful message. Our goal is very clear, the onlyacceptable outcome is zero cases of FASD. It won't happen overnight but we make that commitment andstart that project and these videosand this campaign give ourselves a real shot at that outcome."

The program will run over two years and consists of multiple activities that promote awareness around themessage that it's safest not to drink while pregnant using a range of channels including over 4,000 medical practice waiting rooms, schools, print media, point-of-sale at retail outlets and licensed venues, as well as a strong radio and digital campaign. Each month, many millions of Australians will be exposed to the campaign, raising awareness of this important health message.

The campaign has been supporting by Coca-Cola Amatil, along with other industry leaders including Winemakers Federation, Lion, Coopers and Carlton United Breweries, and is part of our industry-wide commitment to promoting a responsible drinking culture, including creating greater awareness of and education about the risks of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

DrinkWise strongly supports the National Health and Medical Research Council's guideline that it's safestnot to drink while pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding and this campaign is an important step in promoting greater awareness of the preventable disorder and reaffirm the risks of drinking alcohol while planning a pregnancy, during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

You can watch the videos and find out more about Deb Mailman and Aaron Pederson's supporthere.For more information on FASD or DrinkWise, please visitwww.drinkwise.org.au

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drink non-alcohol beverages, alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. We directly employ around 13,000 people and indirectly create thousands more jobs across the supply chain.

Partnering with key suppliers we manufacture, package, sell and distribute the products to more than 950,000 active customers who sell our products to approximately 270 million potential consumers in the countries in which we operate (Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa).

Our Alcohol & Coffee business operates in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa and now Indonesia with approximately 750 employees across the business. Our operations include brewing, distilling, sales, marketing and distribution with products ranging from famous international brands like Grinders Coffee Roasters, Jim Beam, Canadian Club, Coors and Miller, to emerging locally crafted brews like Yenda beerand Pressman's cider. Our premium alcohol and coffee portfolio caters for the diverse needs of ourcustomers, from small bars and cafes to the best restaurants, and local retailers to multi-nationals.

For more information visitwww.ccamatil.com.

About DrinkWise Australia

Established in 2005 by the alcohol industry, DrinkWise Australia is an independent, not-for-profit organisation. Our primary focus is to help bring about a healthier and safer drinking culture in Australia.

DrinkWise aims to promote a generational change in the way Australians consume alcohol, and increase the age that young Australians are introduced to alcohol, as evidence has shown that alcohol can impact the development of the adolescent brain.

To promote such significant behavioural changes, we develop and implement a range of national information and education campaigns, as well as providing practical resources to help inform and support the community about alcohol use. As an evidence-based organisation, DrinkWise relies on key independent research and clinical advice. The information supporting our campaigns and our website has been gathered from a range of authoritative studies and sources. These include consultations with experts in public health, neuroscience, epidemiology, and child and adolescent psychology. DrinkWise Australia is funded through voluntary industry contributions across the alcohol sector, and has previously been in receipt of funding from both Coalition and Labor governments.

For more information on DrinkWise Australia visitwww.drinkwise.org.au.