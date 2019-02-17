Coca-Cola Amatil Forecasts A$120 Million Loss for SPC Unit

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. (CCL.AU) forecast a 120 million Australian dollar (US$85.6 million) annual loss for its SPC fruit-and-vegetable processing business after booking a hefty impairment charge.

The company said it would record a pretax charge of A$146.9 million in its accounts for the 2018 year, reducing the carrying value of SPC's net assets held for sale to zero.

"This non-cash impairment does not impact the underlying performance of the business or the group's ability to pay dividends," Coca-Cola Amatil said.

The company said it had received strong interest in SPC from buyers, and several Australian and overseas parties have been shortlisted after making initial offers.

