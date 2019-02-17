Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

(CCL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/15
8.41 AUD   -2.44%
05:27pCoca-Cola Amatil Forecasts A$120 Million Loss for SPC Unit
DJ
01/17COCA COLA AMATIL : Pizza does go better with Coke »
PU
01/15COCA COLA AMATIL : Grinders Coffee join the Tour Down Under »
PU
News 
News

Coca-Cola Amatil Forecasts A$120 Million Loss for SPC Unit

02/17/2019 | 05:27pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. (CCL.AU) forecast a 120 million Australian dollar (US$85.6 million) annual loss for its SPC fruit-and-vegetable processing business after booking a hefty impairment charge.

The company said it would record a pretax charge of A$146.9 million in its accounts for the 2018 year, reducing the carrying value of SPC's net assets held for sale to zero.

"This non-cash impairment does not impact the underlying performance of the business or the group's ability to pay dividends," Coca-Cola Amatil said.

The company said it had received strong interest in SPC from buyers, and several Australian and overseas parties have been shortlisted after making initial offers.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD -2.44% 8.41 End-of-day quote.2.69%
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD (ADR) End-of-day quote.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.77% 45.24 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
LONDON SUGAR 3.45% 342.3 End-of-day quote.2.49%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 4 965 M
EBIT 2018 626 M
Net income 2018 354 M
Debt 2018 1 481 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 17,14
P/E ratio 2019 16,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 6 089 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Catherine Michelle Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD2.69%4 349
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-3.72%192 565
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC10.14%39 229
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-4.49%13 090
COCA-COLA HBC4.49%11 999
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-1.05%9 963
