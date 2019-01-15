Coca Cola Amatil : Grinders Coffee join the Tour Down Under »

Media Release 15 January 2019

Grinders Coffee joins Tour Down Under

Grinders Coffee Roasters has extended its relationship with the Tour Down Under, announcing a new three-year major partnershipwith South Australia's iconic cycling event.

Speaking from the City of Adelaide Tour Village in Adelaide as the pre-event festivities kicked off,Grinders Coffee'sstate manager George Haralabakissaid, "As every bike enthusiast will testify,coffee and cycling are the perfect marriage.There's no surer signof a great café than a lycra-clad flock enjoying a caffeine break and a brief respite from the saddle.

"We're very excitedto be on back board after our successful debut here last year. The event that has become a must-see for South Australians and cycling fans across the globe, it's got a real energy around it and we're up for seeing what we can do lift that buzzeven further!"

More than 50,000 fans are expected to flock to the City of Adelaide Tour Village and thousands will line the six-stage, 1,230 kilometre route, with millions expected to tune to watch the global digital coverage.

Those heading to the popular City of Adelaide Tour Village will be able to enjoy the premium coffee experience on offer at the Grinders Coffee activation site, including a trial of the new Grinders nitro coffee, which is expected to prove popular given the record temperatures predicted for the event. Those taking to the streets to support the world-class line up won't miss out either, with the official tour website featuring alist of the best local cafesserving Grinders Coffee to help spectators get their fix along the race route.

It's good news for the region's best baristas too, who will again be showcasing their skills on Wednesday evening in the brand's popular knockout latte art competition, in the hope ofimpressing top industry judges-and spectators-to take home the top prize of $1000.

Theannouncement is part of the brand's commitment to building its reputation forquality, whilst celebrating fifty-plus years of proud Australian heritage. The Santos Tour Down Under is the thirdmajor partnership in as many months: in November, Grinders was unveiled as official coffee partner of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and last month the premium coffee company became an official event supporter of the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and assumed naming-rights sponsorship of the Grinders Coffee SOLAS Big Boat Challenge.

The 2019 Santos Tour Down Under will be broadcast on the channels of Seven with extensive coverage across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Go towww.tourdownunder.com.auor follow #TourDownUnder for all the news.

About Grinders Coffee Roasters

Grinders Coffee was established in 1962 in Lygon St, the centre of Melbourne's famous Italian Quarter by Italian migrants Giancarlo Giusti and Rino Benassi to bring the authentic taste of European coffee to Australia.

Today, it remains true to its 'Streets of Melbourne' heritage to deliver the premium coffeeexperience and uses only the highest-quality green beans from around the world, including Fairtrade and Organic products. As the largest branded roaster of Fairtrade green beans in Australia, since 2008 Grinders has sold more than 1.7 million kilograms of Fairtrade Coffee and generated over A$1.1 million to support 844,311 Fairtrade farmers and their communities in 475 cooperatives from 31 countries across the world. Still roasted in Melbourne, Grinders coffee is available nationwide, thanks to the work of a dedicated team of sales, equipment and service specialists, along with coffee training professionals and state-of-the-art coffee training facilities in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. For more information go tohttps://www.grinderscoffee.com.auorhttps://www.facebook.com/grinderscoffeeaus/.

About Santos Tour Down Under

From humble beginnings in 1999, the TDU has grown to be one of Australia's premier sportingevents, taking the fastest men and women in the world through some of the most iconic regions of SA. It is more than just a bike race, it is a festival of cycling, with a range of associated events and participation rides that create a massive party atmosphere.www.tourdownunder.com.au