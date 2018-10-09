Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd    CCL   AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD (CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Coca Cola Amatil : Letter to Shareholders re 2018 interim dividend »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:58am CEST

CCL

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited

1.

2.

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
09:58aCOCA COLA AMATIL : Letter to Shareholders re 2018 interim dividend »
PU
10/04COCA COLA AMATIL : and The Coca Cola Company make joint minority investment in M..
PU
10/02COCA COLA AMATIL : Manufacturing boost as Premier officially opens one of Austra..
PU
09/26COCA COLA AMATIL : Fijis leading beverages company signs US distribution deal »
PU
09/26COCA COLA AMATIL : New Commitment to Reduce Plastics and Packaging Waste »
PU
09/24COCA COLA AMATIL : SPC announces successful sale of IXL and Taylors brands »
PU
09/21COCA COLA AMATIL : Paradise Beverages boosts environmental commitment with new M..
PU
09/14COCA COLA AMATIL : Update on notification of dividend distribution »
PU
09/13COCA COLA AMATIL : DrinkWise awareness campaign »
PU
09/12MORGAN STANLEY : rates CCL as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY) Presents At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Confere.. 
04/1250 Consumer Defensive Sector Stocks For Top Yields And Net Gains 
03/05Consumer Defensive Sector Top Gainers Are B&G, British, And Altria, Per Broke.. 
02/21Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Gains By Philip Morris Are Almost 4X Kell.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 4 975 M
EBIT 2018 642 M
Net income 2018 354 M
Debt 2018 1 496 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 20,04
P/E ratio 2019 18,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 7 276 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,90  AUD
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Catherine Michelle Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD18.10%5 156
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.00%197 676
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC44.37%31 330
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-6.97%12 755
COCA-COLA HBC-1.69%11 477
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-13.25%10 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.