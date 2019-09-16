Coca Cola Amatil : Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution Notification of dividend / distribution Update Summary Entity name COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED Security on which the Distribution will be paid CCL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID Announcement Type Update to previous announcement Date of this announcement Monday September 16, 2019 Reason for the Update Advising the price at which shares will be allocated under the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan and also the AUD-NZD Exchange rate used for the Dividend payment Refer to below for full details of the announcement Announcement Details Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number 26004139397 ABN 1.3 ASX issuer code CCL 1.4 The announcement is Update/amendment to previous announcement 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Advising the price at which shares will be allocated under the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan and also the AUD-NZD Exchange rate used for the Dividend payment 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update Thursday August 22, 2019 1.5 Date of this announcement Monday September 16, 2019 Notification of dividend / distribution 1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution 1.6 ASX +Security Code CCL ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary Special 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months 2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) Friday June 28, 2019 2A.4 +Record Date Wednesday August 28, 2019 2A.5 Ex Date Tuesday August 27, 2019 2A.6 Payment Date Wednesday October 9, 2019 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency") AUD - Australian Dollar 2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.25000000 2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes Notification of dividend / distribution 2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution 2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security? We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) 2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution? 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution Yes Full DRP 2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking? No Part 2B - Currency Information 2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.). Yes 2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements Amatil has a mandatory policy of paying dividends to Australian and New Zealand shareholders directly into the Australian or New Zealand bank accounts. 2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid: NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD 2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments AUD 1.00 = NZD 1.0770 2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released Monday September 16, 2019 Estimated or Actual? Actual 2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements? Yes 2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements All security holders must provide Australian or New Zealand bank accounts and receive dividends in AUD or NZD 2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution Thursday August 29, 2019 17:00:00 Notification of dividend / distribution 3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution 2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged Shareholders may obtain the necessary direct credit forms from Amatil's share registry atcca@linkmarketservices.c om.au Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security AUD 0.21000000 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is amount per +security unfranked AUD 0.00000000 100.0000 % 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000 3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security AUD 0.21000000 Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution 3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution 3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security AUD 0.04000000 3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked? No 3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 % Notification of dividend / distribution 4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution 3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked 3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution amount per +security that is unfranked AUD 0.00000000 100.0000 % 3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000 3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security AUD 0.04000000 Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) 4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment) 4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of 4A.3 DRP discount rate election notices to share registry under DRP Thursday August 29, 2019 17:00:00 0.0000 % 4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date End Date Monday September 2, 2019 Friday September 13, 2019 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology DRP price is calculated using daily volume weighted average market price (rounded down to nearest cent) of all Amatil shares sold in the ordinary course of trading on ASX during the period of 2 September to 13 September (inclusive) being the 10 trading days commencing on the 3rd trading day after the Record date 4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount): 4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date AUD 10.99000 Wednesday October 9, 2019 4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No 4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No 4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No 4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No 4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.ccamatil.com/our-company/corporate-governance 4A.13 Further information about the DRP Shareholders may obtain further information from Amatil's share registry atcca@linkmarketservices.com.auor phone +61 1300 554 474 Notification of dividend / distribution 5 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution Part 5 - Further information Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary Notification of dividend / distribution 6 / 6