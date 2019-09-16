Coca Cola Amatil : Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CCL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday September 16, 2019
Reason for the Update
Advising the price at which shares will be allocated under the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan and also the AUD-NZD Exchange rate used for the Dividend payment
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
|
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
26004139397
1.3
ASX issuer code
CCL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Advising the price at which shares will be allocated under the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan and also the AUD-NZD Exchange rate used for the Dividend payment
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday August 22, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday September 16, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CCL
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Friday June 28, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday August 28, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday August 27, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday October 9, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.25000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Amatil has a mandatory policy of paying dividends to Australian and New Zealand shareholders directly into the
Australian or New Zealand bank accounts.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD 1.00 = NZD 1.0770
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Monday September 16, 2019
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
All security holders must provide Australian or New Zealand bank accounts and receive dividends in AUD or NZD
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Thursday August 29, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders may obtain the necessary direct credit forms from Amatil's share registry atcca@linkmarketservices.c
om.au
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
|
amount per +security
AUD
|
security
AUD 0.21000000
3A.2
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
No
Percentage of ordinary
dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3A.6
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
3A.7
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security AUD 0.21000000
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
Is the special dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
|
AUD
+security
AUD 0.04000000
3B.2
Is special dividend/distribution franked?
No
3B.3
Percentage of special dividend/distribution
|
|
0.0000 %
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution
|
|
|
100.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
AUD 0.04000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
Thursday August 29, 2019 17:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
|
|
|
|
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
DRP price is calculated using daily volume weighted average market price (rounded down to nearest cent) of all Amatil shares sold in the ordinary course of trading on ASX during the period of 2 September to 13 September (inclusive) being the 10 trading days commencing on the 3rd trading day after the Record date
|
|
|
|
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
No
4A.9
Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
|
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://www.ccamatil.com/our-company/corporate-governance
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Shareholders may obtain further information from Amatil's share registry atcca@linkmarketservices.com.auor
phone +61 1300 554 474
Part 5 - Further information
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
