COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

(CCL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
10.99 AUD   -1.08%
05:27aCOCA COLA AMATIL : Notification of dividend / distribution
PU
09/12COCA COLA AMATIL : Zubrowka Vodka joins Coca Cola Amatil portfolio
PU
09/09COCA COLA AMATIL : Strengthens Regional Beverages Powerhouse Structure
PU
Coca Cola Amatil : Notification of dividend / distribution

09/16/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CCL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday September 16, 2019

Reason for the Update

Advising the price at which shares will be allocated under the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan and also the AUD-NZD Exchange rate used for the Dividend payment

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

26004139397

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

CCL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Advising the price at which shares will be allocated under the Amatil Dividend Reinvestment Plan and also the AUD-NZD Exchange rate used for the Dividend payment

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday August 22, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday September 16, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CCL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday August 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday August 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday October 9, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.25000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Amatil has a mandatory policy of paying dividends to Australian and New Zealand shareholders directly into the

Australian or New Zealand bank accounts.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD 1.00 = NZD 1.0770

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Monday September 16, 2019

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

All security holders must provide Australian or New Zealand bank accounts and receive dividends in AUD or NZD

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Thursday August 29, 2019 17:00:00

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders may obtain the necessary direct credit forms from Amatil's share registry atcca@linkmarketservices.c

om.au

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.21000000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.21000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1

Is the special dividend/distribution

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per

+security

AUD 0.04000000

3B.2

Is special dividend/distribution franked?

No

3B.3

Percentage of special dividend/distribution

that is franked

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Thursday August 29, 2019 17:00:00

0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Monday September 2, 2019

Friday September 13, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

DRP price is calculated using daily volume weighted average market price (rounded down to nearest cent) of all Amatil shares sold in the ordinary course of trading on ASX during the period of 2 September to 13 September (inclusive) being the 10 trading days commencing on the 3rd trading day after the Record date

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 10.99000

Wednesday October 9, 2019

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.ccamatil.com/our-company/corporate-governance

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Shareholders may obtain further information from Amatil's share registry atcca@linkmarketservices.com.auor

phone +61 1300 554 474

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

6 / 6

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:26:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 5 003 M
EBIT 2019 622 M
Net income 2019 368 M
Debt 2019 1 584 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 8 044 M
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,38  AUD
Last Close Price 11,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target -0,99%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Catherine Michelle Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD35.65%5 540
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY14.59%232 017
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.45%38 756
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-4.59%13 365
COCA-COLA HBC AG5.95%11 730
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-3.37%9 645
