Coca Cola Amatil : Pacific leaders get behind new sisterhood initiative »

Media Release

19 December 2018

Pacific leaders get behind new sisterhood initiative

Leading local employer Paradise Beverages has launched a new female leadership initiative to underline its ongoing commitment to nurturing a culture of authentic and inclusive leadership.

The initiative, titledSisterhood Fiji, is a collaboration with Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji and aims to unite the women from both the businesses to provide leadership development opportunities and a professionalnetwork to help them achieve their potential. It also aligns to both businesses' visions to help createmillions of moments of happiness and possibilities and be recognised as amongthe region's premierplaces to work.

The launch event was a one-day forum held at the Fiji Brewery last week and brought together home-grown leaders, both male and female, to speak authentically about their time in the business and their career journey. Among them was Paradise Beverages General Manager of Marketing Rowena Taito,who said, "It was wonderful for Amatil women to all get together and begin the journey of empowerment, learning, trusting and respecting each other.

"Participants built on their networking skills, shared best practiceand the importance of being mentors for each other. We also explored the synergies between our businesses, and found new ways and opportunities to collaborate and share ideas,both internally and externally."

Speakers also pointed to the need to empower each other, breaking the perceived glass ceiling, and how to sharpen your personal branding."I am very happy with what I have learned here, the leadership series was essentially listening about the life lessons learned by these seasoned panellists and howwe, as women, can contribute and empower each other," said Coca-Cola Amatil Commercial Manager Monal Singh, another one of the attendees.

The launch event was facilitated by Paradise Beverages HR Business Partner Max Wahid who said the forum had been successful in helping bring women from both businesses together and be a voice foreach other, a goal that is reflected in the 'Sisterhood' title. "Inclusion also means taking a small stepin the right direction, first within your business and that is what we set out to achieve by bringingthis initiative to life."

A similar initiative is being organized for the Amatil and Paradise teams in Lautoka.

About Paradise Beverages

A leading local manufacturer and among the Pacific region's largest localemployers, Paradise Beverages employs around 550 staff in Fiji and Samoa across four sites, including Vailima Brewery in Apia (Samoa), Fiji Brewery in Suva (Fiji) and Rum Co of Fiji Distillery in Lautoka (Fiji). Its beer range includes local favourites Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold (Fiji's number one selling beer), Vonu Pure Lager,Fiji Premium and Vailima Lager. It also specialises in Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages including theTribe range, Bounty and Cola, and Joske's Brew.It is renowned world-wide for its multi award-winning Bounty, Ratu and Bati rum ranges, all from Rum Co of Fiji.

Paradise Beverages was purchased by Coca-Cola Amatil in 2012 and has since undergone a FJD 60 million capital investment and capability program to modernise its facilities and underline its position as a significant long-term contributor to the local community and economy. Its mission is to be recognised as the premier place to work, creating world-class beverages and making a positive contribution to the business and the markets in which it operates. Further information on Paradise Beverages is available from the Paradise Beverages websitewww.paradisebeverages.com.fj.

About Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji

Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji has been proudly providing refreshment to Fijians for over 40 years. We are a significant contributor to the Fijian economy providing direct employment for more than 250 locals. Our facilities include a main manufacturing and distribution site at Laucala Beach Estate, Nasinu and distribution warehouses at Lautoka and Labasa.

We are the principle sponsor, and organiser, of the Coca-Cola Games, which inspire more than 50,000 secondary school students to get active and compete each year. We also provide significant financial support to several major sports and events, including: Fiji Rugby Union; Netball Fiji; Coke Zero Deans Rugby; Basketball Fiji; Fiji Golf Open and the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival.

We have also invested heavily in the 'Mission Pacific' program which drives positive recycling behaviour across the island, for the betterment of the environment. We have encouraged fellow manufacturers to sign up to our responsible marketing to children policy and invest in initiatives that promote active healthy living, and education, on beverage nutrition and energy balance.