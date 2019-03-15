Log in
Coca Cola Amatil : Recent Media Reports Lion Drinks and Dairy

03/15/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited ABN 26 004 139 397

ASX Release

15 March 2019

COCA-COLA AMATIL - RECENT MEDIA REPORTS

Coca-Cola Amatil notes the media commentary and speculation today regarding the Company's potential involvement in and method of financing of an acquisition of the Lion Drinks and Dairy (LDD) portfolio, which is the subject of a sale process by Kirin Holdings Company Limited.

Coca-Cola Amatil is not pursuing a bid for the LDD portfolio.

As previously stated at Coca-Cola Amatil's full year results presentation in February 2019, the Company is comfortable with, and remains focused on, its current outstanding portfolio of beverages.

For further information:

Media

Investor Relations

Patrick Low

David Akers

Mobile: +61 447 121 838

Mobile: +61 412 944 577

Email:patrick.low@ccamatil.com

Email:david.akers@ccamatil.com

Liz McNamara

Ana Metelo

Mobile: +61 405 128 176

Mobile: +61 429 849 905

Email:liz.mcnamara@ccamatil.com

Email:ana.metelo@ccamatil.com

ABOUT COCA-COLA AMATIL

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drink non-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 13,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products. With access to around 270 million potential consumers through more than 950,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

For more information, visitwww.ccamatil.com

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 08:18:01 UTC
