Coca Cola Amatil : Recent Media Reports Lion Drinks and Dairy »

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited ABN 26 004 139 397

ASX Release

15 March 2019

COCA-COLA AMATIL - RECENT MEDIA REPORTS

Coca-Cola Amatil notes the media commentary and speculation today regarding the Company's potential involvement in and method of financing of an acquisition of the Lion Drinks and Dairy (LDD) portfolio, which is the subject of a sale process by Kirin Holdings Company Limited.

Coca-Cola Amatil is not pursuing a bid for the LDD portfolio.

As previously stated at Coca-Cola Amatil's full year results presentation in February 2019, the Company is comfortable with, and remains focused on, its current outstanding portfolio of beverages.

