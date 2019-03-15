Coca Cola Amatil : Recent Media Reports Lion Drinks and Dairy »

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited ABN 26 004 139 397
ASX Release
15 March 2019
COCA-COLA AMATIL - RECENT MEDIA REPORTS
Coca-Cola Amatil notes the media commentary and speculation today regarding the Company's potential involvement in and method of financing of an acquisition of the Lion Drinks and Dairy (LDD) portfolio, which is the subject of a sale process by Kirin Holdings Company Limited.
Coca-Cola Amatil is not pursuing a bid for the LDD portfolio.
As previously stated at Coca-Cola Amatil's full year results presentation in February 2019, the Company is comfortable with, and remains focused on, its current outstanding portfolio of beverages.
For further information:
|
Media
|
Investor Relations
|
Patrick Low
|
David Akers
|
Mobile: +61 447 121 838
|
Mobile: +61 412 944 577
|
Email:patrick.low@ccamatil.com
|
Email:david.akers@ccamatil.com
|
Liz McNamara
|
Ana Metelo
|
Mobile: +61 405 128 176
|
Mobile: +61 429 849 905
|
Email:liz.mcnamara@ccamatil.com
|
Email:ana.metelo@ccamatil.com
|
ABOUT COCA-COLA AMATIL
Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drink non-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 13,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products. With access to around 270 million potential consumers through more than 950,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders.
For more information, visitwww.ccamatil.com
