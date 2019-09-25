PO Box 1895

News Release

25 September 2019

COCA-COLA AMATIL WINS BIG AT BANKWEST STADIUM

Amatil wins exclusive distribution of non-alcoholic beverages to Stadium customers.

Coca-Cola Amatil has secured a three-year beverages licence to exclusively supply the new 30,000-seat Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

The licence covers non-alcoholic beverage distribution to the Stadium's 27 food outlets and to the estimated 600,000 visitors estimated to attend Stadium events in the next nine months.

Coca-Cola Amatil's Managing Director of Australian Beverages Mr Peter West said the contract is great news for lovers of brands such as Coca-Cola, Mount Franklin and Powerade.

"Bankwest is a world-class stadium, and its patrons deserve world-class drinks," Mr West said.

"We offer the full range of colas, water, juice, dairy and energy for Bankwest's hundreds of thousands of patrons. That unrivalled portfolio of brands will be the perfect thirst quencher for all Stadium visitors."

Mr West said the partnership also reflected Amatil's long-term commitment to Western Sydney, with bottling and distribution facilities in Northmead, Eastern Creek and Seven Hills.

Bankwest Stadium CEO Daryl Kerry said the Coca-Cola Amatil partnership was great news for fans.

"We're delighted to have Coca-Cola Amatil as official beverage supplier at Bankwest Stadium," said Mr Kerry.

"Bankwest Stadium was built for the fans and it makes sense that one of the world's most popular suppliers has come on board and supports our fan-friendly pricing initiatives."

The Bankwest Stadium has its own Return and Earn container deposit point, so bottles and cans can be collected on site for recycling and reuse. Proceeds from collection will go to Western Sydney charities.

The Stadium features the steepest grandstands in Australia with unparalleled sightlines from all seats and has hosted 600,000 visitors in its first nine months.

