Coca Cola Amatil : and The Coca Cola Company make joint minority investment in Made Group »

Media Release4 October 2018

COCA-COLA AMATIL AND THE COCA-COLA COMPANY MAKE JOINT MINORITY

INVESTMENT IN AUSTRALIA'S MADE GROUP

Thursday 4thOctober 10:30AM AEST:Australian beverages manufacturer Coca-Cola Amatil and The Coca-Cola Company today announced a joint acquisition of a 45 per cent minority interest in Australia-based Made Group.

Made Group is known for leading Australian beverage brands includingCocobella, Rokeby Farms, Impressedand the company's first brand,NutrientWater, which was launched from scratch in 2005.

The MadeGroup'sportfolio appeals to Australians by providing a range of products, including cold-pressed juice, high-protein smoothies, probiotic milk, yoghurts, coconut water and cold-brew coffee.

Through this partnership, Made Group will continue operating independently and with the same entrepreneurial spirit, while being supported by Coca-Cola Australia and Coca-Cola Amatil to grow market reach and distribution. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Our aim is to bring the Made range of products to an even wider audience through our expertise and reach in distribution," said Alison Watkins, Coca-Cola Amatil Group Managing Director.

"There'll be no changes to the flavours or ingredients. Made Group co-founders Luke Marget and Matt Dennis will stay on in charge of the business and keep doing what they love-developing andproducing a fantastic food and beverage range."

Made Group co-founder Luke Marget said the company established a strong culture of innovation, and its ability to move quickly and tap into emerging health trends has been a key driver for its success.

"We will continue to run the business with the samegreat people making the same products in the same way. What we will now be able to do is introduce our products to more people both locally andabroad."

Ms Watkins said the investment is an important link in the Accelerated Australian Growth Plan for Coca-Cola Amatil and Coca-Cola Australia, which aims to bolster performance in attractive growth categories, embrace innovation and explore mergers or acquisitions where they fit with the existing portfolio.

Vamsi Mohan, President of Coca-Cola Australia, said that the investment is yet another example of how Coca-Cola is transforming into a total beverage company.

"We are always looking to offer the new beverages that Australians want," he said.

"Globally Coca-Cola has shown that we can build successful new brands through both acquisition andour long history of innovation. This investment is a perfect example of our desire to keep doing this inAustralia.

"The Made Group's capability in agile innovation across its range, which includes premium juices, dairyand coconut water, is the perfect complement to our existing portfolio and growth plans and will helpus ensure we provide Australians with beverages for all occasions," he said.

Made Group co-founder Matt Dennis saidthat the investment was a significant milestone in thecompany's13-year history.

"We are extremely pleased to have such experienced partners in helping unlock scale and growth,while we continue to focus on product innovation to match emerging consumer trends," Mr Dennissaid.

"Our focuson improving the everyday lives of Australians aligns perfectly with Coca Cola'sstrategy ofbecoming a total beverage company."

"To help us accelerate this vision there are currently plans underway to significantly expand ourmanufacturing footprint in Melbourne with a new 30,000 sqm state-of-the-art production facility in thefinal stages of development.

"The winning partnership between the world's leading non-alcoholic beverage enterprise andAustralia's most entrepreneurial beverage company is made for success."

ABOUT COCA-COLA AMATIL

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drink non-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia,Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 14,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products.

With access to around 300 million potential consumers through more than 700,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

For more information, visitwww.ccamatil.com

ABOUT COCA-COLA AUSTRALIA

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. Our portfolio in Australia includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Fanta, Sprite and Powerade. We'reconstantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Together with our bottling partner we have made a commitment to reduce sugar across our portfolio by 10% by 2020, as well an industry-wide pledge to reduce sugar across the industry by 20% by 2025.

We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With ourbottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Coca-Cola Amatil (Aust) Pty Ltd is the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia. Coca-Cola South Pacific Pty Ltd is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company and provides marketing, technical and quality services to The Coca-Cola Company in Australia.

Learn more atwww.coca-colajourney.com.auand follow us onTwitter,Instagram,FacebookandLinkedIn.

ABOUT MADE GROUP

Launched from scratch in 2005, MADE GROUP is an innovative Australian beverage company with five category-leading FMCG brands in its portfolio. Brands include Cocobella (coconut water) Rokeby Farms (dairy), Impressed(cold pressed juice), Schnobs (cold brewed coffee) and the company's first product, NutrientWater (enhanced water).

MADE GROUP employs over 100 people across four office locations (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth) and services a national distribution networkranging from independents to Australia's largest retail chains.

MADE launched their export business in late 2016 and currently export to Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong. MADE GROUP has invested $17m since 2013 establishing its own manufacturing facility in Scoresby (Melbourne) utilising highly innovative and unique manufacturing technologies. Later this year Made Group is opening a new 30,000 state-of-the-art facility in Dandenong as part of a $45m project to support its growth.

www.madegroup.com