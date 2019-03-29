PO Box 1895 North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com News Release 29 March 2019 COCA-COLA AMATIL AND CLIMATE CHANGE: ACF CRITICISM IS OFF-TARGET The Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) is incorrect in its criticisms of Coca-Cola Amatil's sustainability credentials (The Australian, 29/3/19). Coca-Cola Amatil strongly supports action on sustainability, including reductions in packaging waste, increased renewable energy use, and lower carbon emissions. We support action to limit global temperature increases no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius based on the UNFCCC assessments and the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference commitments. We have published commitments on carbon emissions reductions and a goal to use 60% renewable and low carbon energy in our operations by 2020. We are already very close to this - in 2018 we used 56.27 per cent renewable and low-carbon energy in our operations, including natural gas. We believe the Business Council of Australia (BCA) is a useful forum for industry collaboration and engagement with stakeholders. The BCA has responded directly to the ACF on their criticisms of its approach to climate change, making clear the relevant comments were out of context. That response speaks for itself. Both Amatil and the BCA support a strong and active sustainability agenda in Australia, including in renewables and climate change. Media contact:Patrick Low 0447 121 838 1/3

Coca-Cola Amatil and climate change: The facts •Coca-ColaAmatil supports action to limit global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius based on the UNFCCC assessments and the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference commitments. •To help prepare for a low carbon future, Amatil is conducting a Climate Risk & Opportunity Assessment which will cover all our countries of operation in 2019. •We have a goal to reduce the carbon footprint of the 'drink in your hand' fornon-alcoholic beverages by 25% by 2020 compared to 2010. In 2018, we reduced the carbon footprint of the "drink in your hand" by 20 per cent compared to 2010. •Amatil is a significant investor in renewables, particularly solar and wind. In Australia these projects are helping us meet our mandatory commitments under the National Renewable Energy Target and we are able to sell excesslarge-scale generation certificates to help others meet their renewable energy targets. •Projects include a 1.1 mW solar photovoltaic facility at our site in Laucala Beach - the largest rooftop solar installation in the Pacific Islands. Installation includes 3,800 solar panels and supplies 40 per cent of the facility's energy needs. •In Australia, Amatil is installing 10,000 solar panels generating 3.5 mW, which will cut our power grid usage by 14 per cent. •Coca-ColaAmatil participates in the Australian National Greenhouse & Energy Reporting Scheme, and voluntarily discloses our carbon footprint, strategies and activities to the global Carbon Disclosure Project. •Information on Amatil's carbon footprint and initiatives are reported annually in the Sustainability Report, available atwww.ccamatil.com

Coca-Cola Amatil and recycling: The facts •At Amatil we've heard the community message loud and clear - that unnecessary packaging is unacceptable and we need to reduce the amount entering litter streams, the environment and the oceans. •AllCoca-Cola Amatil bottles and cans in Australia are made from 100 per cent recyclable materials. •Coca-ColaAmatil is also a major user of recycled materials, including Mount Franklin 350ml, 400ml, 500ml and 600ml bottles which are 100 per cent recycled plastic - that is, plastic that has had a previous life. •Other recent outcomes include: -Removal of plastic drinking straws and stirrers, replaced with biodegradable paper straws; -"Light weighting" of plastic bottles to reduce overall plastic resin use; -Increased use of recycled plastic in bottles across thenon-alcoholic ready to drink portfolio; -Support forcost-effective,well-run container deposit schemes in NSW, Qld, SA and ACT; -Partnership with Keep Australia Beautiful to educate, inspire and take action on better recycling opportunities. •Coca-ColaAmatil is a founding supporter of Australia's 2025 National Packaging Targets: -100% of Australian packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable; -70% of plastic packaging to be recycled or composted; -30% average recycled content to be included across all packaging; and -Problematic and unnecessarysingle-use plastic packaging to be phased out through design, innovation or introduction of alternatives.