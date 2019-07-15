PO Box 1895

News Release

15 July 2019

COCA-COLA AMATIL TO BRING MUCH LOVED PROTEIN SMOOTHIES

AND COLD PRESSED JUICES TO MORE AUSTRALIANS

A new distribution agreement between Coca-Cola Amatil and the Made Group, known for leading Australian beverage brands Rokeby Farms and Impressed, is expanding the range of beverages offered to an estimated 50,000 restaurants, cafes, and convenience style stores nationwide.

Coca-Cola Amatil's Managing Director Australian Beverages, Mr Peter West said several growth opportunities with the Made Group were planned between now and the end of the year.

"The distribution of Rokeby Farms Whole Protein Smoothies and the Impressed Juice range will give us an opportunity to distribute the products to more customers, faster."

Mr West said Amatil would also expand its chilled distribution capacity in 2019, which would further increase the appeal of the portfolio for today's customers and consumers.

The start of the distribution agreement follows The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Amatil's joint acquisition announcement last year of an aggregate 45 per cent minority interest in Australian-based Made Group of companies.

Matt Dennis, Co-Founder of Made Group, said the distribution agreement represents a significant advance for the Made Group's business.

"We are excited to have two of our key brands, Rokeby Farms and Impressed, being distributed through Amatil's expansive distribution network as it will allow even more Australians to enjoy our beverages every day."

Mr Dennis also said that the commencement of the distribution agreement was well timed.

"It coincides with the opening of our new manufacturing facility in Melbourne which will allow the Made Group to continue to grow momentum in delivering more products to Australian consumers."

Mr West added the agreement gives Australians an opportunity to continue their love affair with high quality dairy and juice.

"There is a continuing market trend toward healthier choices in beverages. We've heard the message on consumer wellbeing, and we're delivering with a broader range of options.

"We're all about providing beverage choices for any occasion and I'm delighted that we are able to offer Made's excellent products," Mr West said.

The Made products will continue to be manufactured in its new facility in Dandenong, Victoria.

