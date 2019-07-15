Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD

(CCL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
10.46 AUD   +0.67%
06:45aCOCA COLA AMATIL : to bring much loved protein smoothies and cold pressed juices to more Australians
PU
07/01COCA COLA AMATIL : Sale of SPC Business Completed
PU
06/03Coca-Cola Amatil to Sell SPC Unit for A$40 Million
DJ
Coca Cola Amatil : to bring much loved protein smoothies and cold pressed juices to more Australians

07/15/2019

PO Box 1895

North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com

News Release

15 July 2019

COCA-COLA AMATIL TO BRING MUCH LOVED PROTEIN SMOOTHIES

AND COLD PRESSED JUICES TO MORE AUSTRALIANS

A new distribution agreement between Coca-Cola Amatil and the Made Group, known for leading Australian beverage brands Rokeby Farms and Impressed, is expanding the range of beverages offered to an estimated 50,000 restaurants, cafes, and convenience style stores nationwide.

Coca-Cola Amatil's Managing Director Australian Beverages, Mr Peter West said several growth opportunities with the Made Group were planned between now and the end of the year.

"The distribution of Rokeby Farms Whole Protein Smoothies and the Impressed Juice range will give us an opportunity to distribute the products to more customers, faster."

Mr West said Amatil would also expand its chilled distribution capacity in 2019, which would further increase the appeal of the portfolio for today's customers and consumers.

The start of the distribution agreement follows The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Amatil's joint acquisition announcement last year of an aggregate 45 per cent minority interest in Australian-based Made Group of companies.

Matt Dennis, Co-Founder of Made Group, said the distribution agreement represents a significant advance for the Made Group's business.

"We are excited to have two of our key brands, Rokeby Farms and Impressed, being distributed through Amatil's expansive distribution network as it will allow even more Australians to enjoy our beverages every day."

Mr Dennis also said that the commencement of the distribution agreement was well timed.

"It coincides with the opening of our new manufacturing facility in Melbourne which will allow the Made Group to continue to grow momentum in delivering more products to Australian consumers."

Mr West added the agreement gives Australians an opportunity to continue their love affair with high quality dairy and juice.

"There is a continuing market trend toward healthier choices in beverages. We've heard the message on consumer wellbeing, and we're delivering with a broader range of options.

"We're all about providing beverage choices for any occasion and I'm delighted that we are able to offer Made's excellent products," Mr West said.

The Made products will continue to be manufactured in its new facility in Dandenong, Victoria.

1/2

PO Box 1895

North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia ccamatil.com

For further information:

Katherine Kalas - + 61 419 229 770

Liz McNamara - +61 405 128 176

About Coca-Cola Amatil:

Coca-Cola Amatil is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drinknon-alcohol and alcohol beverages, coffee and ready-to-eat food snacks in the Asia Pacific region. Coca-Cola Amatil is also the authorised manufacturer and distributor of The Coca- Cola Company's beverage brands in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs around 13,000 people and indirectly creates thousands more jobs across the supply chain, partnering with key suppliers to manufacture, package, sell and distribute its products. With access to more than 270 million potential consumers through more than 950,000 active customers Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to leading through innovation and building a sustainable future and delivering long-term value to shareholders. www.ccamatil.com

2/2

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:44:02 UTC
