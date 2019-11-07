Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)

Representative: Representative Director & President
Name: Calin Dragan
Contact: Head of Controllers Senior Group, Finance
Name: Cordula Thomas Phone: +81-3-6896-1707
Expected date of quarterly report submission: November 11, 2019
Expected date of the dividend payments: －
FY 2019
3Q supplementary information: Yes
FY 2019
3Q earnings presentation: Yes
(Fractions of one million yen are rounded)
1. Consolidated financial results for the 3rd quarter 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)
(1) Consolidated financial results
Net sales
Business Income
Operating profit
Net profit
Net profit for the year
Total comprehensive
attributable to owners
income
of the parent
million
％
million
％
million
％
million
％
million
％
million
％
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
3rd quarter
694,763
(2.2)
17,103
(40.1)
(51,880)
－
(55,650)
－
(55,693)
－ (54,877)
－
2019
3rd quarter
710,317
－
28,548
－
20,090
－
12,882
－
12,854
－
12,266
－
2018
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
yen
yen
3rd quarter 2019
(309.40）
－
3rd quarter 2018
66.26
－
"Business Income" is a measure of our underlying or recurring business performance after the adoption of IFRS, and deducts cost of goods and SG&A from revenue, and includes other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to parent
Ratio of equity attributable
owners
to parent owners
million yen
million yen
million yen
％
968,031
503,473
502,994
52.0
Sep. 30, 2019
877,472
580,906
580,448
66.2
Dec. 31, 2018
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Record date)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year 2018
－
25.00
－
25.00
50.00
Full year 2019
－
25.00
－
Full year 2019 (forecast)
－
25.00
50.00
Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)
Net sales
Business Income
Operating profit
Net profit
Net profit for the year
Earnings per
attributable to owners
share
of the parent
million
％
million
％
million
％
million
％
million
％
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
923,300
(0.4)
15,400
(33.8)
(53,100)
－
(56,700)
－
(56,700)
－
(315.26)
2019
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated financial results most recently announced: None
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period
: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards under IFRS
: Yes
2)
Changes other than those in 1) above
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares):
3Q
2019: 206,268,593shares
FY 2018: 206,268,593 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of period:
3Q
2019: 26,915,847 shares
FY 2018: 22,793,049 shares
3) Average number of outstanding shares during the period:
3Q
2019: 180,002,117 shares
3Q 2018: 194,004,590 shares
These Consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions
Figures in the above forecast are based on information available to management at the time of announcement. Due to number of inherent uncertainties in the forecast, actual results may differ materially from the forecast. Furthermore, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter
Information on the Future Outlook, Such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 5 for matters relating to performance forecasts.
Table of contents
Page
Attachment
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter.........................................................................
2
(1)
Details of Consolidated Financial Results........................................................................................................
2
(2)
Details of Consolidated Financial Position.......................................................................................................
4
(3)
Information on the Future Outlook, Such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ..........................
5
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes .............................................................
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter
(1) Details of Consolidated Financial Results
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJH" or the "Company") announced year-to-date third quarter results for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019). In this period, total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage industry volume performance is estimated to be slightly negative versus prior year mainly due to cycling of strong demand driven by hot summer weather last year as well as unseasonably rainy and cool weather in July. The health food and cosmetics market continues to grow, driven by consumer interest in products with healthy and anti-aging appeal, continued growth of inbound tourism and industry innovation in marketing and new product launches.
For CCBJH, 2019 is a transition year that has been focused on recovery from the flooding damage and disruption to product supply in 2018, and building a solid foundation for future growth. We have been making major investments to recover our supply network and progressively expand production capacity through second quarter 2020. In addition, we implemented a wholesale price increase for large PET products in April-the first increase in 27 years, and an important initiative to encourage more balanced growth between both volume and value.
We also developed and announced a new five-year strategic business plan, "THE ROUTE to 2024", with targets for both Business Income margin and ROE in 2024 of 5% to 6%. The new five-year strategic business plan includes focused investments to reignite sales growth in close collaboration between CCBJH and the Coca-Cola (Japan) Company as well as transformational change to drive cost savings. Over the course of the five-year plan, we expect cost savings of approximately 35 billion yen, representing ongoing savings initiatives and incremental programs focused on transforming our vending channel operations, evolving our frontline salesforce capabilities and identifying opportunities across procurement and our supply chain network.
Our year-to-date third quarter Business Income results are roughly in line with our revised full-year outlook (announced in May 2019) for the beverage segment, with continued topline pressure in our health and skincare segment. Business results in 2019 reflect manufacturing capacity constraints in aseptic PET packaging combined with ongoing lower manufacturing efficiencies and elevated logistics and distribution expenses as we recover our supply and distribution infrastructure over the course of this year after the flooding and supply disruption in 2018. Year-to-date results also reflect impairment of goodwill in the second quarter.
In addition to the qualitative information contained in this report, please also see our earnings presentation material posted on the Company IR website (https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/library/presentation.php) to be used at our earnings presentation on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:30pm (JST). The earnings presentation and audio will be available live and on demand as an audio webcast in the IR section of the CCBJH website.
Highlights
・Moderating beverage-volume performance year to date, with third-quarter volume down 1% and year-to- date volume down 3%. Flat beverage business revenue in the quarter and 2% decline year-to-date as the April wholesale price increase settles in.
・OTC market share growth in the third quarter in both value and volume. Strong volume performance in coffee and improving trend in vending channel.
・Year-to-date Business Income decreased 40% versus prior year, trending in line with the revised full-year plan announced in May for the beverage segment, reflecting expected quarterly phasing in 2019 as we cycle supply disruption primarily in the second half of 2018. Continued topline pressure in the health and skincare segment.
・Year-to-date operating loss of 51.9 billion yen reflecting the second-quarter goodwill impairment.
・150 billion yen straight bond issued in September to fund the recovery of our supply network and necessary investments for growth.
・Commissioned new high-speed aseptic manufacturing line at our Kyoto plant in October in addition to two new lines in the first quarter. On track to add four additional lines through second quarter 2020, including the newly built Hiroshima Plant to replace the flooded Hongo facility.
・Company-wide implementation of ERP system "CokeOne" completed in October. Now one integrated IT infrastructure across operations nationwide.
2
・Announced the national launch of alcohol brand Lemon-dou in October 2019, the first-ever alcoholic beverage brand in the global Coca-Cola system, with in-house production in CCBJI facilities.
・Strong commitment to capability development grounded in new company mission, vision and values aligned with the strategic business plan.
Review of Results
Year-to-date Q3 (January to September) In Million JPY, IFRS
Net Revenue
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Other income (Recurring)
Other expenses (Recurring)
Investment gain (loss) on equity method Business Income (Loss)
Impairment losses of goodwill
Other income (Non-recurring)
Other expenses (Non-recurring)
Operating Income (Loss)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent Sales volume of beverage business (Million cases)
Q3 (July to September)
In Million JPY, IFRS
Net Revenue
Gross Profit
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Other income (Recurring)
Other expenses (Recurring)
Investment gain (loss) on equity method Business Income
Other income (Non-recurring)
Other expenses (Non-recurring)
Operating Income
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent Sales volume of beverage business (Million cases)
2018
2019
YoY
710,317
694,763
(2.2%)
349,385
337,265
(3.5%)
319,943
318,810
(0.4%)
1,113
889
(20.1%)
1,853
2,150
16.1%
(154)
(90)
－
28,548
17,103
(40.1%)
－
61,859
－
481
2,137
344.4%
8,939
9,260
3.6%
20,090
(51,880)
－
12,854
(55,693)
－
396
384
(3%)
2018
2019
YoY
262,214
261,053
(0.4%)
128,860
127,019
(1.4%)
111,731
113,608
1.7%
424
329
(22.4%)
456
693
51.9%
(120)
(66)
－
16,977
12,980
(23.5%)
－
897
－
8,939
300
(96.6%)
8,038
13,578
68.9%
5,115
8,872
73.5%
148
147
(1%)
Sales volume of beverage business does not include alcoholic beverage volume.
We have introduced "Business Income" as a measure of our underlying or recurring business performance after the adoption of IFRS in 2019. Business income deducts cost of goods and SG&A from revenue and includes other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature.
Year-to-date third quarter net revenue was 694.8 billion yen, a decrease of 15.6 billion yen, or 2.2% compared to the prior-year period. Net revenue of the beverage business decreased 13.0 billion yen (down 1.9%) versus the prior-year period, to 676.0 billion yen. Third-quarter beverage volume declined 1%, reflecting unseasonably cool and rainy weather in July (July volume declined 13%), partly offset by positive cycling of prior year supply restrictions after the flooding of our Hongo plant. Third-quarter net revenue of the beverage
3
