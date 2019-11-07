Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS)

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter

(1) Details of Consolidated Financial Results

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJH" or the "Company") announced year-to-date third quarter results for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019). In this period, total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage industry volume performance is estimated to be slightly negative versus prior year mainly due to cycling of strong demand driven by hot summer weather last year as well as unseasonably rainy and cool weather in July. The health food and cosmetics market continues to grow, driven by consumer interest in products with healthy and anti-aging appeal, continued growth of inbound tourism and industry innovation in marketing and new product launches.

For CCBJH, 2019 is a transition year that has been focused on recovery from the flooding damage and disruption to product supply in 2018, and building a solid foundation for future growth. We have been making major investments to recover our supply network and progressively expand production capacity through second quarter 2020. In addition, we implemented a wholesale price increase for large PET products in April-the first increase in 27 years, and an important initiative to encourage more balanced growth between both volume and value.

We also developed and announced a new five-year strategic business plan, "THE ROUTE to 2024", with targets for both Business Income margin and ROE in 2024 of 5% to 6%. The new five-year strategic business plan includes focused investments to reignite sales growth in close collaboration between CCBJH and the Coca-Cola (Japan) Company as well as transformational change to drive cost savings. Over the course of the five-year plan, we expect cost savings of approximately 35 billion yen, representing ongoing savings initiatives and incremental programs focused on transforming our vending channel operations, evolving our frontline salesforce capabilities and identifying opportunities across procurement and our supply chain network.

Our year-to-date third quarter Business Income results are roughly in line with our revised full-year outlook (announced in May 2019) for the beverage segment, with continued topline pressure in our health and skincare segment. Business results in 2019 reflect manufacturing capacity constraints in aseptic PET packaging combined with ongoing lower manufacturing efficiencies and elevated logistics and distribution expenses as we recover our supply and distribution infrastructure over the course of this year after the flooding and supply disruption in 2018. Year-to-date results also reflect impairment of goodwill in the second quarter.

In addition to the qualitative information contained in this report, please also see our earnings presentation material posted on the Company IR website (https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/library/presentation.php) to be used at our earnings presentation on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:30pm (JST). The earnings presentation and audio will be available live and on demand as an audio webcast in the IR section of the CCBJH website.

Highlights

・Moderating beverage-volume performance year to date, with third-quarter volume down 1% and year-to- date volume down 3%. Flat beverage business revenue in the quarter and 2% decline year-to-date as the April wholesale price increase settles in.

・OTC market share growth in the third quarter in both value and volume. Strong volume performance in coffee and improving trend in vending channel.

・Year-to-date Business Income decreased 40% versus prior year, trending in line with the revised full-year plan announced in May for the beverage segment, reflecting expected quarterly phasing in 2019 as we cycle supply disruption primarily in the second half of 2018. Continued topline pressure in the health and skincare segment.

・Year-to-date operating loss of 51.9 billion yen reflecting the second-quarter goodwill impairment.

・150 billion yen straight bond issued in September to fund the recovery of our supply network and necessary investments for growth.

・Commissioned new high-speed aseptic manufacturing line at our Kyoto plant in October in addition to two new lines in the first quarter. On track to add four additional lines through second quarter 2020, including the newly built Hiroshima Plant to replace the flooded Hongo facility.

・Company-wide implementation of ERP system "CokeOne" completed in October. Now one integrated IT infrastructure across operations nationwide.