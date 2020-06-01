Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : New Hiroshima Plant starts operations today

New Hiroshima Plant starts operations today

Jun. 01,2020

News Release

June 1, 2020

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Recovery from 2018 flooding in Western

Japan New Hiroshima Plant starts operations today

Introducing the latest manufacturing technology

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan; hereafter 'CCBJI') marked the start of operations of its new Hiroshima manufacturing facility today in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, to replace the flood-damaged Hongo Plant, also located in Mihara City. The Hongo Plant was shut down after sustaining severe damage due to the heavy rain and flooding in Western Japan in July 2018.

The new Hiroshima Plant is the first new manufacturing facility constructed by CCBJI since the Ebino Plant was completed in 2005 in Ebino City, Miyazaki Prefecture, and will play a key role in product supply in the Chugoku/Shikoku region of Japan. The construction of a completely new plant allows the company to streamline production and process management by automating the manufacturing lines and introducing the latest IoT technologies. Initially two new high-speed aseptic manufacturing lines* producing small and large PET beverages are being introduced. Line 1, which started operations today, has a filling speed of 900 bottles-per-minute, which is about 1.5 times the filling speed of the manufacturing lines at the former Hongo Plant. * Line No.2 is planning to operations third quarter.

Hiroshima factory tour facilities are under development and scheduled to open this autumn.

After the flooding disaster, we quickly moved to acquire land for a new plant in Mihara City, four kilometers south of the disaster-hit Hongo Plant, and successfully completed the construction of a brand-new plant as planned in less than two years' time thanks to the effort of all those involved. CCBJI is committed to supporting the recovery and development of the local area community through its investment in the new Hiroshima Plant. We hope it will be a symbol of recovery not only for our employees, but also the local community, and it will ensure we continue to deliver safe, secure, and much-loved products including Coca-Cola to everyone.

▲External appearance of Hiroshima Plant ▲Manufacturing lines in Hiroshima Plant

■ Comments from Bruce Herbert, Executive Officer, Head of Supply Chain Management (SCM), Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

We have successfully completed construction of the new Hiroshima Plant, which replaces the flood-damaged Hongo Plant in Mihara City. In building the new Hiroshima Plant, we had the dual missions of recovering from natural disaster and enhancing our manufacturing capacity with industry-leading technology and innovation. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those who participated in the project and brought us to this moment of recovery and renewal. I believe that this plant, together with the Hongo automated warehouse which started operations in April, will enable us to ensure a stable supply of products to the Chugoku/Shikoku area and renew our commitment to developing and growing together in this important region.

【Overview of Hiroshima Plant】

■Name: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Hiroshima Plant

■Location: Soujou, Numatanishi-cho, Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture

■Manufacturing line: 2 aseptic lines*1

■Completed construction in: June 2020

■Land area: 89,420 sq. meters

■Total floor area: 55,330 sq. meters

■Manufacturing capacity: 900 bottles a minute

■Manufacturing items: Tea, coffee, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, fruit juice drinks, etc.

■Investment amount: approx. 26 billion yen

*1 Only Line No.1 is currently in operation. Line No.2 is planning to operations third quarter.

【Reference】

The Hongo Plant was completed in 1973 as the main manufacturing facility of the former Sanyo Coca-Cola Bottling.

The Hongo Plant was flooded during the heavy rains that struck the western Japan in July 2018. As the water rose to a height of up to 2.5 meters within the plant, the three manufacturing lines at the Hongo Plant were forced to shut down.

In October 2019, we acquired an unused factory site from Sharp Corporation which was also located in Mihara City, and started construction of a new plant.

In April 2020, we resumed operations of the large automated warehouse within the premises of the old Hongo Plant.

Please see here for the PDF version.