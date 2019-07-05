Log in
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC

(2579)
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer

07/05/2019 | 04:38am EDT

News Release

July 5, 2019

Dear all

Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officers

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Calin Dragan) is pleased to announce the new assignments below.

Assignment of Executive Officers (Effective July 1, 2019)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Officer,

Executive Officer,

Yoshiki Fujiwara

Head of Vending Business Unit;

Head of Vending Business Unit;

Head of Vending Corporate Sales Division,

Head of Sales Promotion Department,

Commercial

Commercial

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:37:09 UTC
