Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer

News Release
July 5, 2019
Dear all
Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officers
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Calin Dragan) is pleased to announce the new assignments below.
・Assignment of Executive Officers (Effective July 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
Yoshiki Fujiwara
|
|
Head of Vending Business Unit;
|
|
Head of Vending Business Unit;
|
|
Head of Vending Corporate Sales Division,
|
|
Head of Sales Promotion Department,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.