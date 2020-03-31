Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer

News Release
March 31, 2020
Dear all
Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Calin Dragan) is pleased to announce the new assignment below.
・Assignment of Executive Officer (Effective April 1, 2020)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
|
Executive Business Manager,
|
|
|
CCBJH
|
Executive Officer,
|
Maki Kado
|
|
Head of Business Transformation,
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
CCBJI
|
|
Head of Business Transformation,
|
|
|
CCBJI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:23:08 UTC