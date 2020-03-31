Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer

Log in
03/31/2020 | 03:24am EDT

News Release

March 31, 2020

Dear all

Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Calin Dragan) is pleased to announce the new assignment below.

Assignment of Executive Officer (Effective April 1, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Officer,

Executive Business Manager,

CCBJH

Executive Officer,

Maki Kado

Head of Business Transformation,

Executive Officer,

CCBJI

Head of Business Transformation,

CCBJI

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:23:08 UTC
