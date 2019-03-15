Log in
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

0
03/15/2019 | 02:44am EDT

News Release

March 15, 2019

Dear all:

Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Tamio Yoshimatsu, hereafter "CCBJH") is pleased to announce the new assignments below.

1. Assignment of function heads (effective March 15, 2019)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Masakiyo Uike

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Governance Department Manager, Finance

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance;

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Head of Senior Group Division, Finance

Shunichi Nemoto

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance;

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Head of Senior Group Division, Finance

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 06:43:09 UTC
