Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

March 15, 2019

Dear all:

Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Tamio Yoshimatsu, hereafter "CCBJH") is pleased to announce the new assignments below.

1. Assignment of function heads (effective March 15, 2019)

Name New Position Current Position Masakiyo Uike Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Governance Department Manager, Finance Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance; Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Head of Senior Group Division, Finance Shunichi Nemoto Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance; Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Head of Senior Group Division, Finance －

