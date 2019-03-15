Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

March 15, 2019
Dear all:
Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Tamio Yoshimatsu, hereafter "CCBJH") is pleased to announce the new assignments below.
1. Assignment of function heads (effective March 15, 2019)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Masakiyo Uike
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Governance Department Manager, Finance
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance;
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.
Head of Senior Group Division, Finance
|
Shunichi Nemoto
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance;
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.
Head of Senior Group Division, Finance
|
－
