Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

News Release
May 31, 2019
Dear all
Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Calin Dragan) is pleased to announce the new assignments below.
・Assignment of Function Heads (Effective June 1, 2019)
|
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Business Manager,
|
|
|
|
Kenji Kimura
|
|
Executive Business Management Office;
|
|
Procurement Planning Department
|
|
|
Procurement Planning Department
|
|
Manager, Procurement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manager, Procurement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Business Manager,
|
|
Strategic Transformation Senior Project
|
|
Yuichi Keira
|
|
|
Manager,
|
|
|
Executive Business Management Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic Transformation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic Transformation Senior Project
|
|
Jiro Shinke
|
|
Project & Transformation Senior Manager
|
|
Manager,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic Transformation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal Audit Senior Manager,
|
|
Deputy Head of Internal Audit, Internal
|
|
Shinichi Soeda
|
|
Internal Audit Office Corporate Audit
|
|
Audit Office Operational Audit Senior
|
|
|
|
Senior Group, Finance
|
|
Group, Finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
