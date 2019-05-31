Log in
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC

(2579)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

05/31/2019 | 03:09am EDT

News Release

May 31, 2019

Dear all

Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo; Representative Director and President Calin Dragan) is pleased to announce the new assignments below.

Assignment of Function Heads (Effective June 1, 2019)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Senior Business Manager,

Kenji Kimura

Executive Business Management Office;

Procurement Planning Department

Procurement Planning Department

Manager, Procurement

Manager, Procurement

Senior Business Manager,

Strategic Transformation Senior Project

Yuichi Keira

Manager,

Executive Business Management Office

Strategic Transformation

Strategic Transformation Senior Project

Jiro Shinke

Project & Transformation Senior Manager

Manager,

Strategic Transformation

Internal Audit Senior Manager,

Deputy Head of Internal Audit, Internal

Shinichi Soeda

Internal Audit Office Corporate Audit

Audit Office Operational Audit Senior

Senior Group, Finance

Group, Finance

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 07:08:02 UTC
