Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice for New Executive Officers

News Release
November 7, 2019
To all,
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.
Notice for New Executive Officers
This is to inform you of the new executive officers of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan) as follows.
-Notice-
1． As of November 1, 2019
Maki Kado became the Head of Business Transformation Function in order to ensure we continue to progress in our transformation efforts and ensure coordinated strategic planning and execution.
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Head of Executive Business
|
Maki Kado
|
|
Head of Business Transformation and
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
Head of Procurement
|
|
|
|
|
and Head of Procurement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2． As of January 1, 2020
Alex Gonzalez from Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd. will become the head of Sales Execution, which will be one of the five main functions directly reporting to the Head of Commercial as part of a new organizational structure as of January 1, 2020.
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alex
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd.
|
Gonzalez
|
|
Head of Sales Execution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
|
Head of Marketing Division
|
|
|
Kotaro
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
Head of Marketing Division,
|
Endo
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director and
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vice president,
|
|
|
|
|
Coca-Cola Customer Marketing co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasushi
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
Head of Regional Supply Chain,
|
Moriya
|
|
Head of Logistics, SCM
|
|
SCM
|
|
|
|
|
For details, please refer to the "2019 3rd Quarter Earnings Presentation" document.
End
Disclaimer
