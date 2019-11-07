Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice for New Executive Officers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:10am EST

News Release

November 7, 2019

To all,

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Notice for New Executive Officers

This is to inform you of the new executive officers of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan) as follows.

-Notice-

1 As of November 1, 2019

Maki Kado became the Head of Business Transformation Function in order to ensure we continue to progress in our transformation efforts and ensure coordinated strategic planning and execution.

Name

New Position

Current Position

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Head of Executive Business

Maki Kado

Head of Business Transformation and

Management

Head of Procurement

and Head of Procurement

2 As of January 1, 2020

Alex Gonzalez from Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd. will become the head of Sales Execution, which will be one of the five main functions directly reporting to the Head of Commercial as part of a new organizational structure as of January 1, 2020.

Name

New Position

Current Position

Alex

Executive Officer,

Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd.

Gonzalez

Head of Sales Execution

Executive Officer,

Head of Marketing Division

Kotaro

Commercial

Executive Officer,

Head of Marketing Division,

Endo

Representative Director and

Commercial

Vice president,

Coca-Cola Customer Marketing co., Ltd.

Yasushi

Executive Officer,

Head of Regional Supply Chain,

Moriya

Head of Logistics, SCM

SCM

For details, please refer to the "2019 3rd Quarter Earnings Presentation" document.

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 08:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN H
03:10aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter ..
PU
03:10aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice for New Executive Officers
PU
10/15COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Announcement Regarding the Damage from 2019 Typhoon H..
PU
10/01COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Georgia Emerald Mountain 25th Anniversary x Mobile Su..
PU
08/29COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : William Tupou, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan employee and ..
PU
08/07COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : “THE ROUTE to Shared Value” Coca-Cola Bot..
PU
08/07COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Second Quarter..
PU
08/07COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Loss due to impairment of goodwill and revision of Fu..
PU
07/05COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer
PU
07/02COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : One year since the damage from heavy rain and floodin..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 918 B
EBIT 2019 -38 317 M
Net income 2019 -46 056 M
Debt 2019 72 504 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 -7,88x
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 451 B
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 566,67  JPY
Last Close Price 2 515,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Dragan President & Representative Director
Tamio Yoshimatsu Chairman
Bjorn Ivar Ulgenes CFO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Finance
Hiroshi Yoshioka Independent Outside Director
Irial Finan Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-21.28%4 136
PEPSICO21.69%186 868
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.61%29 687
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC16.68%24 408
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.38%11 966
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%4 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group