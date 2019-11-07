Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice for New Executive Officers

News Release

November 7, 2019

To all,

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Notice for New Executive Officers

This is to inform you of the new executive officers of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan) as follows.

-Notice-

1． As of November 1, 2019

Maki Kado became the Head of Business Transformation Function in order to ensure we continue to progress in our transformation efforts and ensure coordinated strategic planning and execution.

Name New Position Current Position Executive Officer Executive Officer Head of Executive Business Maki Kado Head of Business Transformation and Management Head of Procurement and Head of Procurement

2． As of January 1, 2020

Alex Gonzalez from Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd. will become the head of Sales Execution, which will be one of the five main functions directly reporting to the Head of Commercial as part of a new organizational structure as of January 1, 2020.

Name New Position Current Position Alex Executive Officer, Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Ltd. Gonzalez Head of Sales Execution Executive Officer, Head of Marketing Division Kotaro Commercial Executive Officer, Head of Marketing Division, Endo Representative Director and Commercial Vice president, Coca-Cola Customer Marketing co., Ltd. Yasushi Executive Officer, Head of Regional Supply Chain, Moriya Head of Logistics, SCM SCM

For details, please refer to the "2019 3rd Quarter Earnings Presentation" document.

End