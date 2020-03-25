Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : ' response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

This document is a translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.

March 26, 2020

To whom it may concern

Name of Company

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Representative

Representative Director & President

Calin Dragan

(Code No. 2579, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Direct enquiries to

Executive Officer, Head of Legal

Haruko Ozeki

Tel: (03) 6896-1707

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings' response to COVID-19

We would like to express our condolences for those who have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and our wish for a full recovery to those suffering from the disease.

During this outbreak of COVID-19, the safety and health of our employees, our customers and our communities is our number one priority. Our mission is to deliver happy, refreshing moments to everyone, even in challenging times, and we have been working with comprehensive business continuity actions in place to ensure safe and secure product supply. We want to keep all of our stakeholders informed on our approach to COVID-19, which includes the following as of today:

  • Hygiene guidance in line with Japan government advice reinforced across the organization, including clear information to support anyone experiencing potential symptoms or concerned about exposure to the virus
  • Proactive large-scalework-from-home routines for all roles that can be done remotely, restrictions on international travel and support for employees who need child-care assistance during school closures
  • Cancellation of large-scaleface-to-face meetings, suspension of production plant tours and tight restrictions on visitors to our sites
  • Strengthened continuity planning and scenario analysis for every CCBJH location to ensure continued safe and secure product supply

Since late February, when the government recommended closing schools, working from home and curtailing large gatherings as countermeasures against the COVID-19 outbreak, we have started to see macro-economic uncertainty. In addition, given the current uncertainty around the postponement and timing of the Olympic Games to 2021, it is not possible to estimate the impact on our full-year 2020 earnings guidance announced on

1

February 13, 2020, as the scale and duration of the situation remain uncertain. CCBJH has various mitigation plans in place to deal with the rapidly evolving situation, which we continue to adapt as necessary. We will provide an update when we are able to estimate the impact to our outlook.

The company retains its solid financial position and maintains a strong balance sheet with a high equity ratio (53.1% as of 21/31/2019), strong cash generation and debt capacity. In addition, we are continuing our fundamental business transformation efforts as outlined in our strategic business plan.

EOD

2

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 00:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN H
08:08pCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : ' response to COVID-19
PU
03/16COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Selected for inclusion in “New Diversity Manage..
PU
02/28COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer
PU
02/21COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice of temporary suspension of plant tour
PU
02/18Recession risk forces BOJ to row back on inflation goal
RE
02/13COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended ..
PU
02/13COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Introduction of New Stock-Based Compensation System
PU
2019COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS IN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice on the renewal and subsequent abolition of Sha..
PU
2019COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter ..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 915 B
EBIT 2019 -46 987 M
Net income 2019 -57 597 M
Debt 2019 73 368 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -6,84x
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 395 B
Chart COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 465,56  JPY
Last Close Price 2 200,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Dragan President & Representative Director
Tamio Yoshimatsu Chairman
Bjorn Ivar Ulgenes CFO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Finance
Hiroshi Yoshioka Independent Outside Director
Irial Finan Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-7.59%3 311
PEPSICO, INC.-16.70%158 151
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.43%20 463
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-34.83%14 287
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-35.62%8 200
OSOTSPA PCL--.--%3 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group