Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : ' response to COVID-19

This document is a translation of the Japanese language original version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.
March 26, 2020
To whom it may concern
Name of Company
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
Representative
Representative Director & President
Calin Dragan
(Code No. 2579, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Direct enquiries to
Executive Officer, Head of Legal
Haruko Ozeki
Tel: (03) 6896-1707
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings' response to COVID-19
We would like to express our condolences for those who have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and our wish for a full recovery to those suffering from the disease.
During this outbreak of COVID-19, the safety and health of our employees, our customers and our communities is our number one priority. Our mission is to deliver happy, refreshing moments to everyone, even in challenging times, and we have been working with comprehensive business continuity actions in place to ensure safe and secure product supply. We want to keep all of our stakeholders informed on our approach to COVID-19, which includes the following as of today:
Hygiene guidance in line with Japan government advice reinforced across the organization, including clear information to support anyone experiencing potential symptoms or concerned about exposure to the virus
Proactive large-scalework-from-home routines for all roles that can be done remotely, restrictions on international travel and support for employees who need child-care assistance during school closures
Cancellation of large-scaleface-to-face meetings, suspension of production plant tours and tight restrictions on visitors to our sites
Strengthened continuity planning and scenario analysis for every CCBJH location to ensure continued safe and secure product supply
Since late February, when the government recommended closing schools, working from home and curtailing large gatherings as countermeasures against the COVID-19 outbreak, we have started to see macro-economic uncertainty. In addition, given the current uncertainty around the postponement and timing of the Olympic Games to 2021, it is not possible to estimate the impact on our full-year 2020 earnings guidance announced on
February 13, 2020, as the scale and duration of the situation remain uncertain. CCBJH has various mitigation plans in place to deal with the rapidly evolving situation, which we continue to adapt as necessary. We will provide an update when we are able to estimate the impact to our outlook.
The company retains its solid financial position and maintains a strong balance sheet with a high equity ratio (53.1% as of 21/31/2019), strong cash generation and debt capacity. In addition, we are continuing our fundamental business transformation efforts as outlined in our strategic business plan.
