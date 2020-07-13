Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan simultaneously introduces 'COVID-19 Contact-Confirming App' for all employees

Jul. 13,2020

New Release

July 13, 2020

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

For creating safe and secure environments

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan; hereafter 'CCBJI') will introduce 'COVID-19 Contact-Confirming App (COCOA)' ※, the app endorsed by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, on 7th July simultaneously for all of its approximately 17,000 employees who use the company smart phones.

With an aim to prevent further spreading of the infections, the COVID-19 Contact-Confirming App notifies the users when they have come in contact with someone PCR-tested positive so that they can swiftly seek support from public health agencies for medical diagnosis, etc. A wider usage of the app is expected to suppress the growing infections. We decided to implement this initiative to create safe and secure environments for all of our employees and stakeholders.

The company-wide simultaneous introduction of the app became possible because we have provided all of the employees of our group with smart phones as part of our measures for digitalization and introduction of IT we have been promoting since 2019. We actively work on digitalization and introduction of IT in order to generate opportunities for the employees to exert their capabilities to the fullest and to improve business efficiency.

We will further strive to put comprehensive initiatives in place to prevent the spreading of infections and protect the well-being of all, while continuing the business to supply safe and secure products.

※The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare：

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/cocoa_00138.html

【For reference】

●Together! CCBJI

Under the slogan, 'Together! CCBJI -There are people waiting for us, every day', we provide products and services that are essential to daily lives, and we make efforts to overcome these difficult times together with our customers and consumers. To this end, we have set up special content in our official website to offer support plans for COVID-19 infection prevention and assist customers and consumers in the community. https://en.ccbji.co.jp/

Please see here for the PDF version.

Please note that the information contained in news releases is current as of the date of release. Certain information may have changed since the date of release.