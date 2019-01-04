Coca Cola Bottling Consolidated : Employer Direct partners with Coca-Cola Consolidated

DALLAS and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is excited to announce its partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) (the "Company"). Through the partnership, the Company will expand its member healthcare coverage offering beginning January 2019 through Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus®, a supplemental benefit for non-emergent surgeries that provides members access to quality care at appropriate prices.

Founded over 116 years ago, the Company has committed itself to offering and providing consumers and their communities with their favorite Coca-Cola products, from sports drinks to ready to drink coffee to the classic carbonated beverages. As the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, the Company makes, sells and distributes more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Colombia to over 65 million consumers. Through its 13 manufacturing facilities, 76 distribution and sales centers and corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Company delivers Coca-Cola beverages to local stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, and more.

"Coca-Cola Consolidated is dedicated to offering our teammates and their families top quality experience and delivery when it comes to their healthcare offerings," said Michael Rosales, Vice President of Total Rewards. "By partnering with SurgeryPlus®, our teammates and their families will have access to an elite, high-performance Surgeons of Excellence network that includes top quality, and 100 percent board-certified providers." In addition, with SurgeryPlus®, Coca-Cola Consolidated members are provided with access to a full health concierge service with personal Care Advocates who handle every aspect of their surgical experience, including travel coordination and all scheduling, for a white-glove service from start to finish.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare said, "We are extremely excited to be partnering with the largest distributer of the world's most recognizable brand. The Coca-Cola brand is only made possible by the passionate employees who strive to deliver the products we all know and love. We are thrilled to be a part of that journey, by providing a superior healthcare solution to serve the surgical needs of their hardworking employees."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus

Employer Direct Healthcare is an innovative healthcare service business providing a high-quality and cost-efficient solution for large, self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus®, is a supplemental, surgical benefit that includes a national network of 100% board-certified Surgeons of Excellence and high-quality facilities. SurgeryPlus covers hundreds of non-emergent procedures with pre-negotiated bundled rates, resulting in consolidated costs for each episode of care. Dedicated Care Advocates provide full-concierge service to covered members, managing the entire procedure process on their behalf. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm founded by Tom Dundon.

Learn more at www.edhc.com or by calling (855) 200-9511.

John Zutter

CEO

Employer Direct Healthcare LLC

2100 Ross Avenue, Suite 5500

Dallas, Texas 75201

Phone: (917) 861-5424

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employer-direct-partners-with-coca-cola-consolidated-300772750.html

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare