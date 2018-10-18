Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Coca Cola : Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

The Coca-Cola Company Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 39 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 14, 2018, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2018.

Earlier this year, the board approved the company’s 56th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 5.4 percent from 37 cents to 39 cents per common share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share, up from $1.48 per share in 2017.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife LLC, our joint venture with Select Milk Producers Inc. Products from fairlife are distributed by our company and certain of our bottling partners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
09:01pCOCA COLA : Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Divid..
BU
08:20pCOCA COLA : Names Company Veteran as New CFO in Leadership Shuffle
DJ
08:02pBUSY AS A JOLLIBEE : Asia's fast-food giant expands abroad
RE
08:00pBusy as a Jollibee - Asia's fast-food giant expands abroad
RE
07:09pCOCA COLA : taps veteran executive as new president
AQ
07:01pCOCA COLA : Announces Promotions in Operational Leadership
BU
06:52pCOCA COLA : Shuffles Executives; CEO Names a No. 2
DJ
05:49pIAN SMITH : Coca-Cola names company veteran Brian Smith chief operating officer
RE
05:46pCOCA COLA : names company veteran Brian Smith chief operating officer
RE
05:00pCOCA COLA : Announces Key Leadership Changes, Including Election of New Presiden..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:11aCoca-Cola announces management changes 
07:43aAPHRIA : A Quarter Filled With Operational Challenges 
10/16What Makes Lacroix Sparkle, With Vince Martin And Rachel Arthur (Podcast) 
10/15Getting Into The Weeds 
10/15Can A Dividend Growth Portfolio Beat Index Funds? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 831 M
EBIT 2018 10 621 M
Net income 2018 8 655 M
Debt 2018 27 957 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 24,19
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
EV / Sales 2018 7,01x
EV / Sales 2019 6,75x
Capitalization 195 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-2.62%195 039
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC49.17%31 996
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-11.95%11 788
COCA-COLA HBC-3.39%11 253
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-14.30%10 856
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-19.87%8 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.