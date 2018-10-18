Coca Cola : Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 39 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 14, 2018, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2018.

Earlier this year, the board approved the company’s 56th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 5.4 percent from 37 cents to 39 cents per common share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share, up from $1.48 per share in 2017.

