Coca Cola : Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company Board of Directors today declared a regular
quarterly dividend of 39 cents per common share. The dividend is payable
Dec. 14, 2018, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close
of business on Nov. 30, 2018.
Earlier this year, the board approved the company’s 56th
consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 5.4
percent from 37 cents to 39 cents per common share. This is equivalent
to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share, up from $1.48 per share in
2017.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering
over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition
to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the
world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages,
Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta,
Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent
smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply
juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re
constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks
to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to
reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting
recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000
people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities
worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com
and follow us on Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife LLC, our joint venture with
Select Milk Producers Inc. Products from fairlife are distributed by our
company and certain of our bottling partners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005683/en/