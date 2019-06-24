Coca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Coca-Cola Company (The)
KO
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
(KO)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Nyse -
06/21 04:03:07 pm
51.55
USD
-0.21%
03:55a
Coca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal
DJ
03:46a
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY
: Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
02:55a
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY
: Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Coca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal
0
06/24/2019 | 03:55am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED
-0.65%
30.4
25.10%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
-0.21%
51.55
8.87%
LONDON SUGAR
-0.15%
331.5
-0.75%
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
03:55a
Coca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal
DJ
03:46a
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY
: Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
02:55a
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY
: Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
02:35a
COCA COLA
: The IOC, The Coca-Cola Company and China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd a..
PU
06/21
Coke and Pepsi Want to Sell You Bottled Water Without the Bottle
DJ
06/21
COCA COLA
: Forced to Close Bottling in Zanzibar
AQ
06/20
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
: Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
BU
06/20
COCA COLA
: Thinking about trading options or stock in Array Biopharma, JPMorgan..
PR
06/18
COCA COLA
: Kapuka Sports Tournament Launched
AQ
06/17
COCA COLA
: Court remands bricklayer for allegedly killing sex worker
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
34 744 M
EBIT 2019
11 419 M
Net income 2019
8 954 M
Debt 2019
34 404 M
Yield 2019
3,07%
P/E ratio 2019
25,17
P/E ratio 2020
22,72
EV / Sales 2019
7,32x
EV / Sales 2020
7,00x
Capitalization
220 B
More Financials
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
52,0 $
Spread / Average Target
0,87%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
James Quincey
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith
President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent
Chairman
Kathy N. Waller
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan
Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
8.87%
213 220
KEURIG DR PEPPER
19.54%
39 655
COCA-COLA HBC AG
21.17%
13 147
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD
-3.06%
12 880
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
22.62%
9 321
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV
-5.84%
9 297
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.
Slave