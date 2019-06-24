Log in
06/21 04:03:07 pm
51.55 USD   -0.21%
03:55aCoca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal
DJ
03:46aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
02:55aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : Coca-Cola sign Olympic deal to 2032
RE
Coca-Cola, China Mengniu Dairy Sign Olympic Deal

06/24/2019 | 03:55am EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED -0.65% 30.4 End-of-day quote.25.10%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.21% 51.55 Delayed Quote.8.87%
LONDON SUGAR -0.15% 331.5 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34 744 M
EBIT 2019 11 419 M
Net income 2019 8 954 M
Debt 2019 34 404 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 25,17
P/E ratio 2020 22,72
EV / Sales 2019 7,32x
EV / Sales 2020 7,00x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)8.87%213 220
KEURIG DR PEPPER19.54%39 655
COCA-COLA HBC AG21.17%13 147
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.06%12 880
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.22.62%9 321
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-5.84%9 297
