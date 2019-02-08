Log in
Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
02/08 05:39:29 pm
50.775 USD   +2.74%
07:37pCOCA COLA : Coke Launches First New Flavor in Over a Decade
DJ
06:54pU.S. fund managers brace for consumer slowdown
RE
06:04aCalstrs Begins Redeeming $236 Million Investment in SHE ETF
DJ
Coca Cola : Coke Launches First New Flavor in Over a Decade

02/08/2019 | 07:37pm EST

By Jennifer Maloney

Coca-Cola Co. is introducing the first new flavor in more than a decade for its namesake cola.

Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will go on sale across the U.S. on Feb. 25, the beverage giant said Friday.

The move follows a revamp last year of Diet Coke with several new flavors, including Ginger Lime and Zesty Blood Orange, which helped spur a rebound in demand for diet cola.

"We realized that there was a lot of opportunity in flavors," said Kate Carpenter, director of innovation for the Coke trademark. Sales of Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke -- the only other Coke flavors -- were growing even though the company had devoted no marketing to them. Flavored variants grew 2% by volume through the third quarter of last year, she said. Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke represented 10% of Coke sales but drove 20% of its growth, she said.

Soda sales have been sliding for much of the past decade as consumers have turned to bottled water and flavored seltzer. But Coke's soda business grew in the third quarter of last year, with volume rising 2% led by higher demand for Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar.

The company began testing new Coke flavors two years ago after the launch of Coke Zero Sugar, which replaced Coke Zero in the U.S.

Ms. Carpenter's team looked at flavors common in cuisine around the world, including lemon and ginger, as well as variations that had been released in limited runs in other markets. Last summer, Orange Vanilla Coke had a limited release in Canada.

The creamsicle-esque flavor was the winner in focus groups.

"We wanted something that was familiar and a little bit nostalgic, a flavor that was fun," Ms. Carpenter said.

Coke hasn't introduced a new flavor since 2007, when it relaunched Vanilla Coke, which had been discontinued after its original debut in 2002.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 0.16% 49.5 Delayed Quote.4.37%
LONDON SUGAR -0.82% 338.7 End-of-day quote.1.41%
