Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 09:07:52 pm
45.455 USD   -0.51%
Coca Cola : Coke adds Moxie to beverage lineup

08/28/2018 | 08:21pm CEST
The Coca Cola bottling plant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it will buy Moxie, a soda-based soft drink brand that is more than a hundred years old, from its bottling partner Coca-Cola of Northern New England (CCNNE).

Moxie, the official soft drink of the state of Maine, was invented two years before Coke in 1884 and counted President Calvin Coolidge and Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams among its patrons.

Both the companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

There will be no change in the distribution and the brand will become part of Coke's venturing and emerging brands, said Lauren Thompson, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola.

CCNNE, which is an independent franchise bottler of Coca-Cola, bought Moxie over a decade ago.

"The acquisition will provide the Moxie brand with the resources needed to evolve for a new generation of drinkers." CCNNE's spokesman Nick Martin said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 882 M
EBIT 2018 10 746 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Debt 2018 28 085 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 23,91
P/E ratio 2019 20,44
EV / Sales 2018 6,97x
EV / Sales 2019 6,73x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-0.54%194 061
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC49.68%32 219
COCA-COLA HBC9.83%12 719
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-10.06%12 533
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-9.62%11 492
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.5.39%11 482
