COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Report
Delayed -
08/30 10:00:46 pm
44.95
USD
-0.84%
09:22a
COCA COLA
: takes big step into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
RE
08:46a
COCA COLA
: Coke to Buy Coffee Chain Costa for $5.1 Billion -- Updat..
DJ
08:27a
Whitbread to Sell Costa for GBP3.9 Billion to Coca-Cola Co.
DJ
Coca Cola : Coke to Buy Coffee Chain Costa for $5.1 Billion -- Update
08/31/2018 | 08:46am CEST
0
08/31/2018 | 08:46am CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
-0.84%
44.95
-2.03%
LONDON COFFEE
-1.07%
1765
2.26%
0
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018
31 882 M
EBIT 2018
10 616 M
Net income 2018
8 597 M
Debt 2018
28 085 M
Yield 2018
3,47%
P/E ratio 2018
23,55
P/E ratio 2019
20,13
EV / Sales 2018
6,93x
EV / Sales 2019
6,69x
Capitalization
193 B
More Financials
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
50,8 $
Spread / Average Target
13%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
James Quincey
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent
Chairman
Kathy N. Waller
CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays
Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
-2.03%
192 955
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC
47.18%
31 858
COCA-COLA HBC
8.76%
12 531
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD
-9.56%
12 243
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV
-11.82%
11 196
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
-6.71%
10 597
More Results
