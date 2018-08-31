Log in
News

Coca Cola : Coke to Buy Coffee Chain Costa for $5.1 Billion -- Update

08/31/2018 | 08:46am CEST
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 882 M
EBIT 2018 10 616 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Debt 2018 28 085 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 23,55
P/E ratio 2019 20,13
EV / Sales 2018 6,93x
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
Capitalization 193 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-2.03%192 955
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC47.18%31 858
COCA-COLA HBC8.76%12 531
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-9.56%12 243
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-11.82%11 196
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-6.71%10 597
