Coca Cola : Expects Sales Growth to Slow in 2019 -- 3rd Update

By Jennifer Maloney and Aisha Al-Muslim

Coca-Cola Co. reported slightly stronger-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter, boosted by demand for tea, coffee, water and sports drinks, but the beverage company expects sales will slow down this year.

Shares in the company fell 8.4% on Thursday.

Coca-Cola said organic revenue, which excludes currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures, is likely to rise about 4% in 2019 compared with 5% growth last year.

Chief Executive James Quincey said the company tempered its expectations after noting a slowdown in emerging and developing markets in late 2018. "We think we have a great plan, we've got good momentum, but we're being realistic and cautious on the global outlook," he said in an interview. Coca-Cola's stock price closed at $45.59, off $4.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Organic revenue increased 5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, helped by strong sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and low- and no-calorie versions of Sprite and Fanta. Sales volume was flat.

Tea and coffee sales volume rose 3% in the quarter, driven by the growth of Fuze Tea in Europe and a new line of ready-to-drink coffee in Japan. Water, enhanced water and sports drinks increased 1%. Soda declined 1%, while juice, dairy and plant-based beverages declined 2%.

In the quarter, North America soda sales volume took a 1% hit from price increases, despite higher demand for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Sprite. The company has been focusing on higher margins over volume gains.

Soda sales have been sliding for much of the past decade as consumers have turned to bottled water and flavored seltzer.

Overall, Coca-Cola's net revenue declined 6% to $7.1 billion for the quarter, as a result of foreign-currency headwinds and the refranchising of company-owned bottling operations. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected sales of $7.03 billion.

The Atlanta-based company posted a fourth-quarter profit of $870 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.75 billion, or 65 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Coca-Cola earned 43 cents a share, in line with what analysts expected.

Coca-Cola projected adjusted earnings this year to fall 1% or rise 1%.

The company's brands include Dasani bottled water, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Honest Tea and Zico coconut water.

Last week, Coca-Cola said it was introducing the first new flavor in over a decade for its namesake cola. Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will go on sale across the U.S. on Feb. 25.

The move follows changes last year at Diet Coke, where the introduction of new flavors such as Ginger Lime and Zesty Blood Orange helped spur a rebound in demand for diet cola. "Some people love it. And of course you always get a few that go, 'No I don't like it.' It's all about bringing some interest to the brand and the category and having a bit of fun with it," Mr. Quincey said of Orange Vanilla Coke.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com and Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com