MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)

(KO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola : N.J.'s American Dream Announces Partnership With Coca-Cola

0
06/25/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

American Dream, a 3 million square foot entertainment and shopping complex in East Rutherford, N.J., said Tuesday it entered a 10-year partnership with the Coca-Cola Co. (KO) "that will fully-integrate Coca-Cola's portfolio through dining, fashion, music, art and entertainment."

The facility, which is slated to open in the fall, will feature over 450 retail, food and specialty shops, as well as a DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, an aquarium and an indoor ski slope.

The facility will also feature Coca-Cola Eats, which will seat about 800 and offer a wide array of local and global cuisine as well as a variety of Coca-Cola products, the companies said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.9.65%
LONDON SUGAR -0.15% 331.5 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34 744 M
EBIT 2019 11 419 M
Net income 2019 8 954 M
Debt 2019 34 404 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 25,35
P/E ratio 2020 22,89
EV / Sales 2019 7,37x
EV / Sales 2020 7,04x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)9.65%213 220
KEURIG DR PEPPER16.89%39 655
COCA-COLA HBC AG21.78%13 147
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.06%12 880
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.22.62%9 321
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-5.29%9 297
