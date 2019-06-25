Coca Cola : N.J.'s American Dream Announces Partnership With Coca-Cola

By Stephen Nakrosis

American Dream, a 3 million square foot entertainment and shopping complex in East Rutherford, N.J., said Tuesday it entered a 10-year partnership with the Coca-Cola Co. (KO) "that will fully-integrate Coca-Cola's portfolio through dining, fashion, music, art and entertainment."

The facility, which is slated to open in the fall, will feature over 450 retail, food and specialty shops, as well as a DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, an aquarium and an indoor ski slope.

The facility will also feature Coca-Cola Eats, which will seat about 800 and offer a wide array of local and global cuisine as well as a variety of Coca-Cola products, the companies said.

