Coca Cola : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments

Commission File Number 001-02217

Issuer: COCA COLA CO

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

Address: One Coca-Cola Plaza

Atlanta,

GEORGIA

30313

Telephone number: (404) 676-2121

Floating Rate Notes due 2019

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES

The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on March 19, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).

[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2) That the entire class of this security was redeemed or paid at maturity or retirement on March 8, 2019.

The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on March 8, 2019.