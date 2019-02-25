Coca Cola : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Use these links to rapidly review the document TABLE OF CONTENTS

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration No. 333-214273

The information in this preliminary prospectus supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities nor a solicitation to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale is not permitted.

SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED FEBRUARY 25, 2019

PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus Dated October 27, 2016)

€

€ Floating Rate Notes due 2021

€ % Notes due 2022

€ % Notes due 2026

€ % Notes due 2031

We are offering € principal amount of Floating Rate Notes due 2021, which we refer to in this prospectus supplement as the "floating rate notes," € principal amount of % Notes due 2022, which we refer to in this prospectus supplement as the "2022 notes," € principal amount of % Notes due 2026, which we refer to in this prospectus supplement as the "2026 notes," and € principal amount of % Notes due 2031, which we refer to in this prospectus supplement as the "2031 notes." We collectively refer to the 2022 notes, the 2026 notes and the 2031 notes as the "fixed rate notes" and all of the series of notes offered hereby as the "notes."

The floating rate notes will bear interest at a rate per annum, reset quarterly, equal to three-month EURIBOR (as defined) plus %. The 2022 notes will bear interest at a rate per annum of %. The 2026 notes will bear interest at a rate per annum of %. The 2031 notes will bear interest at a rate per annum of %. We will pay interest on the floating rate notes on , , and of each year, beginning on , 2019. We will pay interest on the 2022 notes on of each year, beginning on , 2019. We will pay interest on the 2026 notes on of each year, beginning on , 2019. We will pay interest on the 2031 notes on of each year, beginning on , 2020. The floating rate notes will mature on , 2021. The 2022 notes will mature on , 2022, the 2026 notes will mature on , 2026 and the 2031 notes will mature on , 2031. The floating rate notes may not be redeemed prior to maturity. We may redeem any series of the fixed rate notes at our option and at any time, either in whole or in part, at the applicable redemption price described in this prospectus supplement. In addition, any series of notes may be redeemed in whole but not in part, at any time at our option, in the event of certain developments affecting U.S. taxation. See "Description of Notes-Redemption for Tax Reasons." The notes will be our unsecured obligations and will rank equally with our unsecured senior indebtedness from time to time outstanding. The notes will be issued in minimum denominations of €100,000 and in integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof.

We intend to apply to list the notes on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), and we expect trading on the NYSE to begin within 30 days after the initial issuance of the notes.

Investing in the notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and the risks described elsewhere in this prospectus supplement .

None of the Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense .

Per

Floating Per 2022 Per 2026 Per 2031 Rate Note Total Note Total Note Total Note Total Public offering price % € % € % € % € Underwriting discounts and commissions % € % € % € % € Proceeds, before expenses, to The Coca-Cola Company % € % € % € % €

The public offering prices set forth above do not include accrued interest, if any. Interest on the notes will accrue from

, 2019.

aboutThe underwriters expect to deliver the notes to investors through the book-entry delivery system of Clearstream Banking, société anonyme ("Clearstream") and Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear") on or , 2019.

Joint Book-Running Managers

Barclays

BofA Merrill LynchDeutsche Bank

HSBC

RBC Capital

Santander

Markets

The date of this prospectus supplement is , 2019.

Page Prospectus Supplement ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT S-iv CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS S-iv SUMMARY S-1 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA S-5 CURRENCY CONVERSION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISKS S-6 USE OF PROCEEDS S-8 CAPITALIZATION S-9 DESCRIPTION OF NOTES S-10 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS S-22 EUROPEAN UNION DIRECTIVE ON ADMINISTRATIVE COOPERATION AND PROPOSED FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX S-27 UNDERWRITING S-28 LEGAL OPINIONS S-33 Prospectus ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 1 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 OUR COMPANY 4 USE OF PROCEEDS 5 RATIO OF EARNINGS TO FIXED CHARGES 5 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 6 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 20 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 24 DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES 25 DESCRIPTION OF PURCHASE CONTRACTS 28 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 29 LEGAL MATTERS 31 EXPERTS 31

In this prospectus supplement, except as otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "Company," "we," "us" and "our" mean The Coca-Cola Company and all entities included in its consolidated financial statements.

References herein to "$" and "dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States. References to "€" and "euro" are to the lawful currency of the member states of the European Monetary Union (the "Member States") that have adopted the euro as their currency. The financial information presented or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus has been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

IN CONNECTION WITH THIS OFFERING, MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL AS STABILIZING MANAGER (OR PERSONS ACTING ON ITS BEHALF) MAY OVER-ALLOT NOTES OR EFFECT TRANSACTIONS WHICH STABILIZE OR MAINTAIN THE MARKET PRICE OF THE NOTES AT LEVELS WHICH MIGHT NOT OTHERWISE PREVAIL. THIS STABILIZING, IF COMMENCED, MAY BE DISCONTINUED AT ANY TIME AND WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL APPLICABLE LAWS AND RULES. ANY STABILIZATION ACTION MAY BEGIN ON OR AFTER THE DATE ON WHICH ADEQUATE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFER OF THE NOTES IS MADE AND, IF BEGUN, MAY BE ENDED AT ANY TIME, BUT IT MUST END NO LATER THAN THE EARLIER OF 30 CALENDAR DAYS AFTER THE ISSUE DATE OF THE NOTES AND NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE ALLOTMENT OF THE NOTES.

The notes are offered globally for sale only in those jurisdictions where it is lawful to make such offers. The distribution of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the offering or sale of the notes in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons outside the United States who receive this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus should inform themselves about and observe any applicable restrictions. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may not be used for or in connection with an offer or solicitation by any person in any jurisdiction in which that offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make that offer or solicitation. See "Underwriting-Selling Restrictions."

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS

The notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended or superseded, the "Insurance Mediation Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended or superseded, the "Prospectus Directive"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation. This prospectus supplement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive, and any offer of the notes in any member state of the European Economic Area is made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY

TARGET MARKET

Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

S-iii