Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Q2 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). To supplement our consolidated financial statements reported on a GAAP basis, we provide the following non-GAAP financial measures: "comparable net revenues", "comparable currency neutral net revenues", "organic revenues", "comparable operating margin", "underlying operating margin", "comparable operating income", "comparable currency neutral operating income", "comparable EPS", "comparable currency neutral EPS", "underlying effective tax rate", "free cash flow" and "net share repurchases", each of which are defined below. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. Further, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are also included. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions and in evaluating the company's performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures allows investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. DEFINITIONS "Currency neutral operating results" are determined by dividing or multiplying, as appropriate, our current period actual U.S. dollar operating results, by the current period actual exchange rates (that include the impact of current period currency hedging activities), to derive our current period local currency operating results. We then multiply or divide, as appropriate, the derived current period local currency operating results by the foreign currency exchange rates (that also include the impact of the comparable prior period currency hedging activities) used to translate the company's financial statements in the comparable prior year period to determine what the current period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the foreign currency exchange rates had not changed from the comparable prior year period.

"Structural changes" generally refer to acquisitions and divestitures of bottling and distribution operations including the impact of intercompany transactions among our operating segments. In 2019, the company acquired bottling operations in Zambia. In 2018, the company acquired controlling interests in the Philippine bottling operations and Oman bottling operations, both of which were previously accounted for as equity method investees, as well as bottling operations in Botswana and Zambia. The impact of these acquisitions has been included as a structural change in our analysis of net operating revenues on a consolidated basis as well as for the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Bottling Investments operating segments. In 2018, the company refranchised our Canadian and Latin American bottling operations. The impact of these refranchising activities has been included as a structural change in our analysis of net operating revenues on a consolidated basis as well as for the North America, Latin America and Bottling Investments operating segments.

"Comparable net revenues" is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below). "Comparable currency neutral net revenues" is a non- GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below) as well as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes the comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) growth measure and the comparable currency neutral net revenues

(nonGAAP) growth measure provide investors with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the company's revenue performance and trends by improving their ability to compare our period-to-period results. "Organic revenues" is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and structural items, as applicable, and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes the organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth measure provides users with useful supplemental information regarding the company's ongoing revenue performance and trends by presenting revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange as well as the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and structural items. The adjustments related to acquisitions, divestitures and structural items for the three and six months ended June 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018 consisted of the structural changes discussed above. Additionally, in 2019, the 1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) company acquired Costa Limited ("Costa"). The impact of this acquisition has been included in acquisitions and divestitures in our analysis of net operating revenues on a consolidated basis as well as for the Global Ventures operating segment. In 2019, the company also acquired the remaining equity interest in C.H.I. Limited ("CHI"). The impact of this acquisition has been included in acquisitions and divestitures in our analysis of net operating revenues on a consolidated basis as well as for the Europe, Middle East and Africa operating segment. "Comparable operating income" is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below). "Comparable currency neutral operating income" is a non- GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below) and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. "Comparable operating margin" is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below). "Underlying operating margin" is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below), the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and structural items, as applicable. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions. Further, management believes the comparable operating income (non-GAAP) growth measure, comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) growth measure, comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) measure and underlying operating margin (non-GAAP) measure enhance its ability to communicate the underlying operating results and provide investors with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the company's underlying business performance and trends by improving their ability to compare our period-to-period financial results.

"Comparable EPS" and "comparable currency neutral EPS" are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or have otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below). Comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) has also been adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions. Further, management believes the comparable EPS (non-GAAP) and comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth measures enhance its ability to communicate the underlying operating results and provide investors with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the company's underlying business performance and trends by improving their ability to compare our period-to-period financial results.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions. Further, management believes the comparable EPS (non-GAAP) and comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth measures enhance its ability to communicate the underlying operating results and provide investors with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the company's underlying business performance and trends by improving their ability to compare our period-to-period financial results.

"Underlying effective tax rate" is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the estimated annual effective income tax rate on income before income taxes, which excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability (discussed further below).

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions.

"Net share repurchases" is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the net amount of purchases of stock for treasury after considering proceeds from the issuances of stock, the net change in stock issuance receivables (related to employee stock options exercised but not settled prior to the end of the period) and the net change in treasury stock payables (for treasury shares repurchased but not settled prior to the end of the period). ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are not defined terms within GAAP. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We determine which items to consider as "items impacting comparability" based on how management views our business; makes financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions; and evaluates the company's ongoing performance. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as impacting only the current period or the comparable period, but not both, or as pertaining to different and unrelated underlying activities or events across comparable periods, are generally considered "items impacting comparability." Items impacting comparability include, but are not limited to, asset impairments, charges related to our productivity and reinvestment initiatives, and transaction 2 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) gains/losses, in each case when exceeding a U.S. dollar threshold. Also included are our proportionate share of similar items incurred by our equity method investees, timing differences related to our economic (nondesignated) hedging activities, and timing differences related to unrealized mark-to-market adjustments of equity securities and trading debt securities, regardless of size. In addition, we provide the impact that changes in foreign currency exchange rates had on our financial results ("currency neutral operating results" defined above). Asset Impairments During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded an other-than-temporary impairment charge of $49 million related to one of our equity method investees in Latin America. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded an other-than-temporary impairment charge of $286 million related to Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJHI"), an equity method investee. Based on the length of time and the extent to which the market value of our investment in CCBJHI has been less than our carrying value and the financial condition and near-term prospects of the issuer, management determined that the decline in fair value was other than temporary in nature. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, we also recorded an other-than-temporary impairment charge of $57 million related to one of our equity method investees in North America. This charge was primarily driven by revised projections of future operating results. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded charges of $60 million and $450 million, respectively, related to the impairment of Coca-Cola Refreshments ("CCR") assets that are recorded in our Bottling Investments operating segment, primarily as a result of management's view of the proceeds that are expected to be received for the remaining bottling territories upon their refranchising. These charges were determined by comparing the fair values of the assets to their carrying values. The company also recorded an other-than-temporary impairment charge of $52 million during the three and six months ended June 29, 2018 related to one of our equity method investees in Latin America. Productivity and Reinvestment During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded charges of $55 million and $123 million, respectively, related to our productivity and reinvestment initiatives. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded charges of $150 million and $245 million, respectively, which included $39 million due to pension settlements. These initiatives are focused on four key areas: restructuring the company's global supply chain; implementing zero-based work, an evolution of zero-based budget principles across the organization; streamlining and simplifying the company's operating model; and further driving increased discipline and efficiency in direct marketing investments. Under this operating model, our business units will be supported by an expanded enabling services organization and a corporate center focused on a few strategic initiatives, policy and governance. The expanded enabling services organization will focus on both simplifying and standardizing key transactional processes and providing support to business units through global centers of excellence. The savings realized from the program will enable the company to fund marketing initiatives and innovation required to deliver sustainable net revenue growth. The savings will also support margin expansion and increased returns on invested capital over time. Equity Investees During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded net charges of $26 million and $68 million, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded net charges of $33 million and $84 million, respectively. These amounts represent the company's proportionate share of significant operating and nonoperating items recorded by certain of our equity method investees. Transaction Gains/Losses During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded an adjustment to reduce the carrying amount of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa's ("CCBA") fixed assets and definite-lived intangible assets by $160 million as a result of the company's change in plans for CCBA as it now intends to maintain its controlling stake in CCBA for the foreseeable future. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded charges of $29 million and $40 million, respectively, primarily related to costs incurred to refranchise certain of our North America bottling operations. The 3 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) company also recorded charges of $34 million and $79 million during the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, respectively. These costs include, among other items, internal and external costs for individuals directly working on the refranchising efforts, severance, special termination benefits, and costs associated with the implementation of information technology systems to facilitate consistent data standards and availability throughout our bottling systems. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded charges of $4 million related to North America refranchising. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded net charges of $102 million and $104 million, respectively. These net charges were primarily related to post-closing adjustments as contemplated by the related agreements. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded charges of $4 million. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded charges of $2 million and $21 million, respectively. These charges were primarily related to payments made to certain of our unconsolidated bottling partners in North America in order to convert their bottling agreements to a comprehensive beverage agreement with additional requirements. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded charges of $8 million. The company also recorded charges of $3 million during the three and six months ended June 29, 2018. These charges were for noncapitalizable transaction costs associated with pending and closed transactions. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recognized a $121 million loss in conjunction with our acquisition of the remaining equity ownership interest in CHI, which included the remeasurement of our previously held equity interest in CHI to fair value and the reversal of the related cumulative translation adjustments. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company incurred $46 million of transaction costs associated with the purchase of Costa, which we acquired in January 2019. During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded a gain of $39 million related to the sale of a portion of our equity ownership interest in Embotelladora Andina S.A. ("Andina"). During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded charges of $47 million due to pension settlements. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded a net gain of $36 million due to the refranchising of our Latin American bottling operations. During the six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded a net loss of $33 million primarily related to the reversal of the cumulative translation adjustments resulting from the substantial liquidation of the company's former Russian juice operations. CCBA Unrecognized Depreciation and Amortization These amounts represent the depreciation and amortization that the company would have recorded during the periods presented had CCBA not been classified as held for sale. Other Items Economic (Nondesignated) Hedges The company uses derivatives as economic hedges primarily to mitigate the foreign exchange risk for certain currencies and the price risk associated with the purchase of materials used in the manufacturing process as well as the purchase of vehicle fuel. Although these derivatives were not designated and/or did not qualify for hedge accounting, they are effective economic hedges. The changes in fair values of these economic hedges are immediately recognized into earnings. The company excludes the net impact of mark-to-market adjustments for outstanding hedges and realized gains/losses for settled hedges from our non-GAAP financial information until the period in which the underlying exposure being hedged impacts our condensed consolidated statement of income. Management believes this adjustment provides meaningful information related to the impact of our economic hedging activities. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the net impact of the company's adjustment related to our economic hedging activities resulted in an increase of $9 million and a decrease of $10 million, respectively, to our non-GAAP income before income taxes. 4 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the net impact of the company's adjustment related to our economic hedging activities resulted in decreases of $22 million and $32 million, respectively, to our non-GAAP income before income taxes. Unrealized Gains and Losses on Equity and Trading Debt Securities The company excludes the net impact of unrealized gains and losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments on our equity and trading debt securities from our non-GAAP financial information until the period in which the underlying securities are sold and the associated gains or losses are realized. Management believes this adjustment provides meaningful information related to the impact of our investments in equity and trading debt securities. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the net impact of the company's adjustment related to unrealized gains and losses on our equity and trading debt securities resulted in an increase of $23 million and a decrease of $138 million, respectively, to our non-GAAP income before income taxes. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the net impact of the company's adjustment related to unrealized gains and losses on our equity and trading debt securities resulted in a decrease of $25 million and an increase of $72 million, respectively, to our non-GAAP income before income taxes. Other During the six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded other charges of $2 million related to tax litigation expense. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded other charges of $22 million and $27 million, respectively. These charges were primarily related to tax litigation expense. Certain Tax Matters and Tax Reform Certain Tax Matters During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the company recorded $108 million and $135 million, respectively, related to excess tax benefits associated with the company's share-based compensation arrangements and the reversal of a U.S. state valuation allowance. During the three and six months ended June 28, 2019, the excess tax benefits were partially offset by net tax charges of $98 million and $103 million, respectively, for changes to our uncertain tax positions, including interest and penalties, as well as for agreed-upon tax matters. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded $42 million of income tax benefit and $134 million of income tax expense, respectively, primarily as a result of adjustments to our provisional remeasurement of deferred taxes recorded as of December 31, 2017 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Reform Act") signed into law on December 22, 2017. During the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company also recorded net tax charges of $8 million and $42 million, respectively, for changes to our uncertain tax positions, including interest and penalties, as well as for agreed-upon tax matters. In addition, during the three and six months ended June 29, 2018, the company recorded $3 million and $87 million, respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the company's sharebased compensation arrangements. 2019 OUTLOOK The 2019 outlook information provided in this earnings release includes forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in measuring performance. The company is not able to reconcile full year 2019 projected organic revenues (non-GAAP) to full year 2019 projected reported net revenues, full year 2019 projected comparable currency neutral net revenues (non-GAAP) to full year 2019 projected reported net revenues, full year 2019 projected comparable currency neutral operating income (non-GAAP) to full year 2019 projected reported operating income, or full year 2019 projected comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to full year 2019 projected reported EPS without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the exact timing and amount of acquisitions, divestitures and/or structural changes; and the exact timing and amount of comparability items throughout 2019. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on full year 2019 GAAP financial results. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 