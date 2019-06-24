Coca Cola : The IOC, The Coca-Cola Company and China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd announce Joint Worldwide Olympic Partnership to 2032

First-ever Joint TOP Partnership Agreement

Extends The Coca-Cola Company's relationship with the Olympic Movement to a historic 104 years

Chinese dairy company Mengniu joins the family of Worldwide TOP Partners

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), The Coca-Cola Company and China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd today announced that they have signed the first-ever Joint TOP Partnership Agreement. The partnership combines the non-alcoholic beverage and the dairy categories into a new joint category, and brings Chinese dairy company Mengniu into the family of Worldwide TOP Partners.

The new joint agreement has a 12-year term running through to the Olympic Games 2032. The agreement includes unprecedented investment in traditional and digital media to promote the Olympic values globally.

This agreement extends The Coca-Cola Company's association with the Olympic Movement to a historic 104-year-long relationship. The Coca-Cola Company is the longest continuous Partner of the Olympic Games.

Mengniu becomes the first Chinese fast-moving consumer goods company to become a TOP Partner. The Joint TOP partnership supports Mengniu's ambitious international growth plans, with the company aiming to become one of the top dairy producers in the world by 2025.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: 'This long-term agreement is another demonstration of the relevance and stability of the Olympic Games in these times of uncertainty. Having our longest-standing partner, Coca-Cola, an iconic American brand, together with a young Chinese company, Mengniu, joining hands under the roof of our Worldwide TOP Programme is a great example of the unifying power of the Olympic spirit. This partnership will give another dimension to the promotion of the Olympic values around the world.'

James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said: 'We are honoured and privileged to be a part of the Olympic Movement that makes it possible for athletes from all over the world to come together to represent their nations, pursue their dreams and be a part of history. A lot has changed since we sold the first Coca-Cola at an Olympic event in 1928. With a fresh approach to our business and to our sponsorship, we are proud to join with Mengniu to promote and celebrate future Olympic Games.'

Jeffrey Lu, CEO and Executive Director of Mengniu, said: 'Membership of the TOP Programme will act as a catalyst for Mengniu to grow around the world. This is a vital step in our international strategy, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to build the positive reputation of Chinese food and beverage brands among consumers globally. As a Worldwide TOP Partner, we look forward to using the unrivalled platform of the Olympic Games to promote health and joy to Olympians and fans alike.'

Worldwide Olympic Partners support every National Olympic Committee and their teams, and every Organiser of the Olympic Games, as well as providing support for athletes' training and development. In addition, they promote the ideals and values of the Olympic Movement and help create memorable experiences for spectators and fans around the world.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a presence at the Olympic Games since the 1928 Games in Amsterdam. With its current agreement with the IOC ending in 2020, The Coca-Cola Company will now continue its partnership with this new Joint TOP agreement through to the Olympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing, the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, the Olympic Winter Games 2026, the Olympic Games 2028 in Los Angeles, and the Olympic Games 2030 and 2032. The host city for the Olympic Winter Games 2026 will be named later today.

The Joint TOP agreement also includes marketing rights for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Paralympic Games through the IOC-IPC long-term collaboration agreement, as well as for the Youth Olympic Games.

Olympic marketing programmes are based on the fundamental principle of exclusivity within a specific product category and territory. The current Beijing 2022 domestic partner's exclusive rights in its designated category in the Chinese market will not be affected.

Jiri Kejval, IOC Marketing Commission Chair, said: 'We are very excited to continue our relationship with our long-standing Partner Coca-Cola for many years to come, and to begin working with Mengniu. The agreement represents an unprecedented commitment to support the IOC to engage young people and promote the Olympic values around the world. We are also delighted to bring another Chinese company to the Worldwide Olympic Partner family as part of this collaboration.'

Bea Perez, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer for The Coca-Cola Company, said: 'We've been a part of bringing so many incredible moments to Olympic Games fans over the years - moments that have been inspired by the pursuit of excellence, the possibility of opportunities, the spirit of competition, and a vision for a better world. With the past 90 years as our foundation, we can't help but be excited for what the future holds.'

Yong Zhang, Vice-President of Strategy at Mengniu, added: 'The Olympic Movement and Mengniu are naturally aligned. We both aim to bring health and joy to people, and Mengniu's brand advocates 'Born for Greatness' - another natural fit with the Olympic values. Mengniu reaches hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide and will encourage more people to follow and participate in the Olympic Movement, while also contributing 'China's strength' to the global development of the Olympic cause and successful hosting of future Olympic Games.'

About the IOC

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit independent international organisation made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of 3.4 million US dollars goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.olympic.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: http://iocnewsroom.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brands, its portfolio includes some of the world's most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS plant-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. It is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. It is also working to reduce its environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With its bottling partners, it employs more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mengniu Dairy Company

Founded in 1999, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (HK2319) went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004. It was rated the No.1 dairy constituent stock by the Hang Seng Index in 2014. Mengniu has an international shareholding structure, with COFCO, China's biggest grain and oil company, being the largest strategic shareholder, Danone (France) the second, and Arla Foods (Denmark) the third. Mengniu Dairy Group ranked as the 10th largest dairy company globally in 2017. As China's leading dairy manufacturer, Mengniu focuses on producing dairy products that are customised for Chinese consumers. Twenty years of experience in the market has enabled Mengniu to develop a diversified product matrix, including liquid milk, ice cream, milk powder, dairy drinks and cheese. It has also successfully built multiple star brands such as Milk Deluxe, Just Yoghurt, YoyiC, Champion, Fruit Milk and Future Star.

Mengniu now owns 38 production bases in China, one in New Zealand and one in Indonesia. In total, the company is capable of producing over nine million tons of products annually. In 2018, Mengniu achieved over USD 10 billion in revenue and took up the largest market share in premium UHT milk and cold-chain yoghurt categories. Mengniu's products are exported to countries and regions such as Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Macau. Learn more about Mengniu at www.mengniu.com.cn and www.mengniuir.com and follow Mengniu on Weibo.