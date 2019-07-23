Coca Cola : Up Over 3%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) is currently at $52.97, up $1.75 or 3.42%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 15, 2014, when it rose 3.74%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Coca-Cola reported second-quarter per-share earnings of 61 cents. Adjusted earnings were 63 cents a share. The FactSet consensus for adjusted earnings was 61 cents a share. Coca-Cola's $10 billion in sales during the second quarter was slightly higher than expectations of $9.9 billion from a FactSet analyst consensus

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Up 4.03% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2019 when it rose 4.69%

-- Up 11.87% year-to-date

-- Up 17.03% from 52 weeks ago (July 24, 2018), when it closed at $45.26

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Traded as high as $53.60; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 4.65% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 16, 2013, when it rose as much as 5.96%

All data as of 9:50:48 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet