Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)

(KO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola : Up Over 3%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) is currently at $52.97, up $1.75 or 3.42%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 15, 2014, when it rose 3.74%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Coca-Cola reported second-quarter per-share earnings of 61 cents. Adjusted earnings were 63 cents a share. The FactSet consensus for adjusted earnings was 61 cents a share. Coca-Cola's $10 billion in sales during the second quarter was slightly higher than expectations of $9.9 billion from a FactSet analyst consensus

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Up 4.03% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2019 when it rose 4.69%

-- Up 11.87% year-to-date

-- Up 17.03% from 52 weeks ago (July 24, 2018), when it closed at $45.26

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Traded as high as $53.60; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 4.65% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 16, 2013, when it rose as much as 5.96%

All data as of 9:50:48 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 5.12% 53.79 Delayed Quote.8.17%
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
10:29aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Mostly Higher As Earnings Season Ramps Up; Coke Share..
DJ
10:15aCOCA COLA : Up Over 3%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
10:10aWall Street gains on robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings
RE
09:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Continental, Huawei, Facebook
09:04aCOCA COLA : Sales Boosted by Soda Gains, Coffee Push -- Update
DJ
09:01aFIREHOUSE SUBS : ® Aids Communities Nationwide with Eighth Annual H2O For Heroes..
PR
08:50aCOCA COLA : Reconciliation of Q2 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
08:34aCoca-Cola raises 2019 forecast on coffee, zero sugar soda boost
RE
08:31aCoca-Cola raises 2019 forecast on coffee, zero sugar soda boost
RE
07:58aCOCA COLA : Sales Rise in Second Quarter
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 642 M
EBIT 2019 10 369 M
Net income 2019 8 841 M
Debt 2019 35 423 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,93x
EV / Sales2020 6,61x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,61  $
Last Close Price 51,22  $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)8.17%218 510
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.68%38 839
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-8.78%12 534
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.46%12 389
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR0.00%12 389
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.22.81%9 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group