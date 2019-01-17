Log in
Coca Cola : Whitbread's quarterly sales rise on Premier Inn push

01/17/2019 | 02:57am EST
The sign of a Premier Inn hotel is seen in Ashby de la Zouch

(Reuters) - British hotel owner Whitbread Plc on Thursday reported a 2.4 percent increase in third-quarter sales and expects 2019 results to be in-line with expectations, as the expansion of its Premier Inn chain pays off.

The company, which sold its Costa business to Coca-Cola Co, reported 9.8 percent sales growth in its London market but flagged weakness in the overall UK market, which rose only 1.8 pct in the third quarter ended Nov. 29, 2018.

"The UK environment remains subdued and sustained inflation continues to be a significant challenge," the company said in a statement, adding that underlying pretax profit for 2020 will be at the same level as this year.

"We are cautious about the macro environment for the next financial year due to increased uncertainty and continuing high inflation," Chief Executive Officer Alison Brittain said.

Whitbread's hotel business faces rising competition from online services such as Airbnb and OYO Hotels, compounding worries of inflation and a dip in consumer confidence that is forcing Britons to rein in spending.

In response to industry changes, Whitbread is aggressively expanding internationally, specifically in Germany and is targeting the UK budget market with "Zip" rooms that start from 19 pounds per day, in an aim to boost sales at home.

The company, which traces its history back to 1742, said it began an initial share buyback programme of up to 500 million pounds on Thursday.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -1.37% 46.92 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
WHITBREAD -1.28% 4773 Delayed Quote.4.24%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 869 M
EBIT 2018 11 099 M
Net income 2018 8 317 M
Debt 2018 30 508 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 25,29
P/E ratio 2019 21,08
EV / Sales 2018 7,22x
EV / Sales 2019 7,00x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 51,7 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-0.91%199 716
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC2.46%36 603
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-1.12%13 854
COCA-COLA HBC2.94%11 812
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-0.59%10 122
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.14%7 144
