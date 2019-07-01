Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)

(KO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca-Cola and Monster Resolve Energy Drink Dispute--2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian and Jennifer Maloney

Coca-Cola Co. won an arbitration claim against Monster Beverage Corp., clearing the way for the soda giant to sell an energy version of Coke.

Monster had tried to stop the rollout of Coca-Cola Energy, which went on sale last year in Europe. A Coke spokesman declined to comment on when it may be released in the U.S.

The matter was a delicate one because of the companies' close relationship. Coke is Monster's distribution partner and a significant Monster shareholder. The ruling increases pressure on Monster as competitors take market share with new brands touting ingredients with health benefits.

Coke's energy drink, and its diet version, Coca-Cola Energy No Sugar, contain caffeine from naturally derived sources and guarana extract.

Monster last year accused Coca-Cola of violating a noncompete agreement the companies struck in 2015, when Coke bought a 16.7% stake in Monster and agreed to distribute the company's energy drinks in the U.S. and Canada. They later expanded the agreement to include distribution in other markets overseas. Coke also transferred ownership of its energy drinks business, including NOS and Full Throttle, to Monster.

The deal barred the soda giant from distributing competitive energy drinks but included an exception for products marketed under the Coca-Cola brand.

The two companies filed their dispute before the American Arbitration Association in October 2018.

The arbitrators ruled on June 28 that Coke is able to market the energy drink in areas where it has already been launched, as well as in additional global markets. Coca-Cola Energy products are an exemption to the noncompete provision, as they are marketed under the Coca-Cola brand, the arbitrators decided.

"The companies respect the arbitrators' decision and appreciate that the dispute was resolved amicably," Coke and Monster said, jointly announcing the agreement. "While there was a disagreement between Coca-Cola and Monster over contractual language, the companies value their relationship and look forward to their continued partnership."

Responding to increased competition, Monster in March launched a new brand called Reign, which contains coenzyme Q10, a dietary supplement taken for heart health. The company is also considering an expansion into alcohol and other nonalcoholic drinks, including cannabis-infused beverages, should they become federally legal, Monster has said.

Write to Jennifer Maloney at jennifer.maloney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 1.01% 51.455 Delayed Quote.7.54%
LONDON SUGAR 0.06% 329.2 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 0.49% 64.14 Delayed Quote.29.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
12:30pCoca-Cola and Monster Resolve Energy Drink Dispute--2nd Update
DJ
11:19aCoke Can Launch Monster Energy Rival, Arbitrator Rules--Update
DJ
11:16aCorrection to Coke Can Launch Rival to Monster Energy Drink
DJ
09:59aCoke Can Launch Monster Energy Rival, Arbitrator Rules
DJ
09:34aCOCA COLA : gets green signal to sell energy drink under Monster contract
RE
09:29aCOCA COLA : gets green signal to sell energy drink under Monster contract
RE
08:33aTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : and Monster Beverage Corporation Announce Decision by Ar..
BU
07:29aCOCA COLA : North America to Launch Digital Marketplace with Leading Foodservice..
AQ
01:15aWalmart, Coca-Cola, Rio Tinto Pressured by Investors on Workforce Transparenc..
DJ
06/30Drink Makers Seek More Recycled Plastic
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 711 M
EBIT 2019 10 325 M
Net income 2019 8 876 M
Debt 2019 34 574 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 7,25x
EV / Sales2020 6,92x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 51,9  $
Last Close Price 50,9  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)7.54%217 231
KEURIG DR PEPPER12.71%40 653
COCA-COLA HBC AG21.21%13 677
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-4.39%13 418
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-5.39%9 533
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.23.95%9 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About