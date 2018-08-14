Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Coca-Cola bets on Kobe sports drink in fight with Gatorade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:44pm CEST
A truck transports bottles from the Coca-Cola company on the outskirts of Moscow

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co is buying a minority stake in a sports drink brand backed by basketball star Kobe Bryant, it said on Tuesday, seeking to mount a stronger challenge to PepsiCo Gatorade.

Coca-Cola's investment in BodyArmor - which will make it the brand's second largest shareholder - comes as its Powerade drink steadily cedes market share to Gatorade. Coke has also been rattled by falling demand for its trademark fizzy drinks.

While Coke says there is "much work to be done" at Powerade, PepsiCo said last month that Gatorade was seeing higher demand after launching zero-sugar versions.

Gatorade and PepsiCo's other sports and energy drinks account for nearly a third of a market worth roughly $20 billion a year, according to Euromonitor International. Monster Beverage and Red Bull follow close behind in the U.S. market, with Coke trailing in fourth place with a 7 percent share. Coca-Cola also has a 16.7 percent stake in Monster.

"(BodyArmor) is a positive for Coca-Cola, which is continuing to pursue its product portfolio diversification strategy," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi.

The companies did not disclose the size of the investment or other financial details but Coca-Cola said it could increase its ownership in BodyArmor, whose energy drinks are priced above average and are known for using natural ingredients.

"We would not be surprised if Coca-Cola eventually acquires the remainder of BodyArmor," Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said.

Coca-Cola, however, has historically stayed away from full-blown acquisitions, settling instead for acquiring partial stakes in companies - a strategy that allows it to test-drive potentially risky bets.

Bryant, who first invested in BodyArmor in 2013 two years after it was launched, is now its third biggest shareholder. The brand also has endorsement deals with baseball player Mike Trout and another NBA star, James Harden.

BodyArmor is also backed by Dr Pepper Snapple - now part of Keurig Dr Pepper - which made a $20 million investment in 2015 and boosted its ownership to 15.5 percent in 2016.

But Wells Fargo's Herzog said Coca-Cola's investment could end BodyArmor's agreement with Dr Pepper.

"We have learned that BodyArmor has notified Keurig Dr Pepper that they are terminating their existing distribution agreement," she said. "Although the timing and mechanism by which distribution will transition over to Coca-Cola's bottling system is still uncertain."

Neither Keurig Dr Pepper nor BodyArmor immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 0.36% 46.02 Delayed Quote.0.44%
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC -0.55% 23.71 Delayed Quote.51.66%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 0.48% 60.79 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
PEPSICO -0.26% 112.795 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
04:44pCoca-Cola bets on Kobe sports drink in fight with Gatorade
RE
12:01pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : and BODYARMOR Announce New Strategic Relationship
BU
11:15aCOCA COLA : Invests in BodyArmor as It Chases Gatorade
DJ
11:11aCOCA COLA : and BODYARMOR Announce New Strategic Relationship
PU
10:08aCOCA COLA : Where Does ZICO® Coconut Water Come From?
AQ
08/13COCA COLA : South Africa’s Appletiser wins over European market
AQ
08/13BORN IN NEW ORLEANS, BRED IN BILOXI : Barq's Celebrates 120th Anniversary
AQ
08/10COCA COLA : Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For K'si Roads Facelift Project
AQ
08/09COCA COLA : World Cup helps Coca-Cola HBC's sales, but earnings fall short
RE
08/08COCA-COLA BOTTLING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:02aCurrency Jitters Ease (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:28aCoca-Cola sees upside with BodyArmor business 
06:27aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Currency Jitters Ease 
05:34aCoca-Cola takes stake in BodyArmor 
08/13MR2 IPO : Working For Coca-Cola, But With Expensive Shares 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 869 M
EBIT 2018 10 746 M
Net income 2018 8 393 M
Debt 2018 28 046 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 24,02
P/E ratio 2019 20,53
EV / Sales 2018 7,03x
EV / Sales 2019 6,80x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.44%195 975
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC51.66%32 913
COCA-COLA HBC9.59%12 417
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-11.55%12 375
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-9.23%11 371
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.3.82%11 233
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.