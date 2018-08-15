Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Coca-Cola bets on Kobe sports drink in fight with Gatorade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:33pm CEST
A truck transports bottles from the Coca-Cola company on the outskirts of Moscow

(In this August 14 story corrects paragraph 2 to show Powerade is not ceding market share to Gatorade)

By Aishwarya Venugopal

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co is buying a minority stake in a sports drink brand backed by basketball star Kobe Bryant, it said on Tuesday, seeking to mount a stronger challenge to PepsiCo Gatorade.

Coca-Cola's investment in BodyArmor - which will make it the brand's second largest shareholder - comes as its Powerade drink competes for market share with Gatorade. Coke has also been rattled by falling demand for its trademark fizzy drinks.

While Coke says there is "much work to be done" at Powerade, PepsiCo said last month that Gatorade was seeing higher demand after launching zero-sugar versions.

"Proud of our team at @DrinkBODYARMOR and our new partnership with the @CocaColaCo who believes in our mission of becoming the #1 Global Sports Drink. Thanks @Gatorade, we'll take it from here," Bryant said on Twitter.

Gatorade and PepsiCo's other sports drinks account for nearly a third of a $20 billion U.S. market, according to Euromonitor International. Monster Beverage and Red Bull follow close behind, with Coke trailing in fourth place with a 7 percent share. Coca-Cola also has a 16.7 percent stake in Monster.

"(BodyArmor) is a positive for Coca-Cola, which is continuing to pursue its product portfolio diversification strategy," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi.

BodyArmor is also backed by Dr Pepper Snapple - now part of Keurig Dr Pepper - which made a $20 million investment in 2015 and boosted its ownership to 15.5 percent in 2016.

But Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said Coca-Cola's investment could end BodyArmor's agreement with Dr Pepper.

"We have learned that BodyArmor has notified Keurig Dr Pepper that they are terminating their existing distribution agreement," she said. "Although the timing and mechanism by which distribution will transition over to Coca-Cola's bottling system is still uncertain."

Neither Keurig Dr Pepper nor BodyArmor responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Coke did not disclose the size of its investment or other financial details but said it could increase its ownership in BodyArmor, whose higher-priced energy drinks use natural flavors and sweeteners such as pure cane sugar and coconut water concentrate.

"We would not be surprised if Coca-Cola eventually acquires the remainder of BodyArmor," Wells Fargo's Herzog said.

Coca-Cola, however, has historically stayed away from full-blown acquisitions, settling instead for acquiring partial stakes in companies - a strategy that allows it to test-drive potentially risky bets.

Bryant, who first invested in BodyArmor in 2013 two years after it was launched, is now its third biggest shareholder. The brand also has endorsement deals with baseball player Mike Trout and another NBA star, James Harden.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 0.10% 45.9 Delayed Quote.0.02%
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC -0.64% 23.46 Delayed Quote.51.09%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP -0.92% 61.15 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
PEPSICO 0.17% 113.31 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
05:06pCOCA COLA : President Akufo-Addo Cut Sod for Kumasi Roads Facelift Project
AQ
04:33pCoca-Cola bets on Kobe sports drink in fight with Gatorade
RE
03:31pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : and BODYARMOR Announce New Strategic Relationship; Coca-..
AQ
02:01pTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Confe..
BU
08:48aCOCA COLA : Coke Raises Game With Gatorade Coke Upgrades Game Against Gatorade -..
DJ
08/14COCA COLA : Coke Invests in BodyArmor as It Chases Gatorade--2nd Update
DJ
08/14COCA COLA : Coke Invests in BodyArmor as It Chases Gatorade -- Update
DJ
08/14THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : and BODYARMOR Announce New Strategic Relationship
BU
08/14COCA COLA : Invests in BodyArmor as It Chases Gatorade
DJ
08/14COCA COLA : and BODYARMOR Announce New Strategic Relationship
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:33aTracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
03:04aMore Dow Gains Ahead For Caterpillar, DowDuPont, Goldman, Chevron, And Boeing.. 
08/14Analysts weigh in on Coca-Cola/BodyArmor deal 
08/14Currency Jitters Ease (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/14Coca-Cola sees upside with BodyArmor business 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 893 M
EBIT 2018 10 746 M
Net income 2018 8 597 M
Debt 2018 28 049 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 24,05
P/E ratio 2019 20,55
EV / Sales 2018 6,99x
EV / Sales 2019 6,76x
Capitalization 195 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.02%194 911
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC51.09%32 996
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-10.96%12 410
COCA-COLA HBC9.26%12 378
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-9.94%11 480
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 262
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.