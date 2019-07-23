Log in
Coca Cola : raises 2019 forecast on coffee, zero sugar soda boost

07/23/2019 | 07:32am EDT
Cans of Coca-Cola are pictured in the refrigerator during an event in Paris

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday beat analysts' estimate for quarterly profit and raised its organic revenue forecast for the full year, driven by demand for zero sugar soda and innovations, such as the Coca-Cola Plus Coffee.

The world's biggest beverage maker has been responding to changing consumer tastes by moving beyond traditional sodas and offering drinks that are lower in sugar or come in new flavours.

Coca-Cola bought Britain-based Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion and recently rolled out ready-to-drink coffee in cans in the UK and a coffee based soda in several markets. The company plans to launch the beverages in other markets this year.

The beverage maker reported a 6% rise in second-quarter organic revenue, a keenly watched metric that gives sales growth excluding acquisitions and currency fluctuations.

Net revenue rose 6.1% to $10 billion in the second quarter ended June 28, a touch above the estimate of $9.99 billion, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta, Georgia-based company rose to $2.61 billion, or 61 cents per share, from $2.32 billion, or 54 cents per share from a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 63 cents per share, 2 cents above Wall Street's estimates.

The company said it expected organic revenues to grow 5% in the whole of 2019, up from its previous projection of a about a 4% rise.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.33% 51.22 Delayed Quote.8.17%
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 642 M
EBIT 2019 10 369 M
Net income 2019 8 841 M
Debt 2019 35 423 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,93x
EV / Sales2020 6,61x
Capitalization 219 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,61  $
Last Close Price 51,22  $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)8.17%218 510
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.68%38 839
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-8.78%12 534
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.46%12 389
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR0.00%12 389
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.22.81%9 404
