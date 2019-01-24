Coca Cola : to Debut New Ad Celebrating Unity as Americans Tune in for Big Game Kickoff in Atlanta

With just days until the most anticipated kick off of the year, football
fans and non-football fans alike will come together to celebrate, and
The Coca-Cola Company thinks that is beautiful.
New Coca-Cola Ad "A Coke is a Coke". Inspired by Andy Warhol.
A new 60-second Coca-Cola ad titled “A
Coke® is a Coke” will air just before kickoff of this
year’s Big Game in Atlanta. Inspired by a 1975 quote by iconic pop
artist Andy Warhol, the ad brings to life the idea that a Coke is for
everyone with its closing line: “We all have different hearts and
hands; heads holding various views. Don’t you see? Different is
beautiful. And together is beautiful too.”
“Coca-Cola is a brand built on optimism, diversity and inclusion,” said
Stuart Kronauge, President, Sparkling Business Unit and Senior Vice
President of Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “We have a long history
of using the country’s biggest advertising stage to share a message of
unity and positivity, especially at times when our nation feels divided.
This year, we decided to place our ad just before the national anthem as
Americans come together in their living rooms to remind everyone that
‘together is beautiful’.”
“A Coke is a Coke” is a playful ad with original animated characters
like “Beans the Chef,” “Freddy the Yeti” and “Abigail the Bird Girl” who
remind viewers that Coke is for everyone and that it is beautiful to
celebrate our differences. The ad is the latest chapter in The Coca-Cola
Company’s nearly 133-year history of standing for togetherness. It
builds on similar
messages from Big Game creative aired over the last five years -- “It’s
Beautiful” and “The
Wonder of Us” – and iconic ads from the 1960s and 1970s like “Boys
on a Bench” and “Hilltop”.
Wieden+Kennedy (Portland) is the ad agency behind the recent series of
Big Game spots highlighting diversity and inclusion. “A Coke is a Coke”
was created by Wieden+Kennedy and animated by Psyop.
Hometown of Coca-Cola
“A Coke is a Coke” also pays fitting tribute to the fact that this
year’s Big Game is being held in Coca-Cola’s hometown of Atlanta – a
city known around the world for its history of civil rights. Since the
first Coca-Cola was poured in downtown Atlanta in 1886, Coca-Cola has
been central to the history of the city’s push to become more global,
inclusive and welcoming. In recent years, a
gift of land from the company allowed the creation of the National
Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta. In 1965,
Coca-Cola leaders played a central role in ensuring that Dr.
Martin Luther King Jr. was duly recognized by the city after winning
the Nobel Peace Prize. And in the 1950s, Coca-Cola was one of the first
advertisers to feature
African Americans in its advertising.
Separately, the company’s philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation, announced
that it is making a $1 million donation to the National Center for Civil
and Human Rights to allow free admission for the tens of thousands of
visitors coming to Atlanta for the Big Game.
