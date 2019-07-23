Log in
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)

(KO)
Investors Guzzle Coca-Cola but Cool on Kraft -- Update

07/23/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji

There is a growing rift between shares of Kraft Heinz Co. and those of Coca-Cola Co.

Kraft shares may have jumped 1.5% on Tuesday but they have fallen 26% this year, while Coca-Cola has soared almost 15% so far this year and closed at a record Tuesday.

Analysts aren't expecting Kraft's move higher to last. Few of them polled on FactSet have a "buy" rating on the company, and several have revised their outlooks lower. Meanwhile, the forward price/earnings ratio for the food giant has fallen, FactSet data show.

Investors soured on Kraft as it was tied up with an internal investigation into accounting irregularities in its procurement division that the company revealed in February. It also disclosed poor earnings results previously. Kraft is trading well below its 52-week high of $64.99, FactSet data show. It closed Tuesday at $31.95.

A spokesman for Kraft said in an email that Kraft Heinz is "returning to a path of normalization" with the appointment of a new chief executive officer and a closure of its internal investigation.

Meanwhile, investors are more optimistic about Coca-Cola, which has seen its forward price/earnings ratio rise recently as it has rolled out a new soda flavor and bought British coffee-shop chain Costa. It was the best-performing consumer-staples stock on Tuesday. The beverage giant rose 6.1% Tuesday to $54.33 as its namesake soft drinks and the introduction of coffee, energy and other products gave it a boost in sales in its latest earnings results.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 6.07% 54.33 Delayed Quote.8.17%
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 1.46% 31.95 Delayed Quote.-26.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 642 M
EBIT 2019 10 369 M
Net income 2019 8 841 M
Debt 2019 35 423 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 26,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,93x
EV / Sales2020 6,61x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,61  $
Last Close Price 54,33  $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)8.17%218 510
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.68%38 839
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-10.41%12 534
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.46%12 389
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR0.00%12 389
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.24.52%9 404
