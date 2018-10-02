Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 12:05pm EDT
Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc quarterly profit margins disappointed investors on Tuesday as commodity and transportation costs jumped, overshadowing an earnings beat fuelled by growth in emerging markets and a rebound in North American beverage sales.

The company reported a 2.3 percent rise in North American beverage sales, the first increase in five quarters, as it introduced more non-carbonated drinks and sparkling water such as Lifewtr and Bubly, and added healthier options to its sports drink brand Gatorade.

The drinks giant also boosted advertising behind its trademark colas - Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero - to claw back market share from larger rival Coca-Cola Co Inc.

The increased expenses, along with rising aluminium and freight costs, hit PepsiCo's core operating profit margin, which fell to 17.6 percent. This was below the 18 percent that Macquarie Research analyst Caroline Levy expected.

PepsiCo's shares were down about 1 percent in late morning trading.

"People are a bit worried about the margin compression in the North American Beverages division and even the Frito Lay business margins were a little bit below (our expectations)," BMO Capital Markets analyst Amit Sharma said.

To offset the rising costs, the company in September began to raise prices in developed markets, Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said on a post-earnings call, adding the aim is low-to-mid-single digit increases from a year earlier.

Overall, the company reported better-than-expected sales and profit, driven by emerging markets such as Mexico, India and China, where the company has introduced more products that cater to local tastes.

"We continued to see very strong operating performance from our international divisions, propelled by developing and emerging markets," Indra Nooyi said in a statement.

Nooyi will step down as Pepsi's chief executive officer on Wednesday, handing the reins to company President Ramon Laguarta. She will stay on as chairman until early 2019.

PepsiCo said it now expects its full-year organic revenue, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and forex, to grow at least 3 percent, up from a prior forecast of a 2.3 percent rise.

Full-year core earnings per share, however, will take a one percentage point hit due to the stronger dollar and will come in at $5.65 per share, down from the $5.70 forecast earlier.

PepsiCo has no current plans to enter the cannabis-infused beverage market, compared with Coca-Cola which has said it was closely watching the non-psychoactive area of the market for a possible entry.

Excluding one-time items, PepsiCo earned $1.59 per share, beating analysts' estimate of $1.57, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 1.5 percent to $16.49 billion, also topping expectations of $16.36 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 0.39% 46.4051 Delayed Quote.0.76%
KELLOGG 1.47% 70.92 Delayed Quote.2.81%
PEPSICO -1.04% 109.6 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
12:05pPepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound
RE
12:04pPepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound
RE
10:05aCOCA COLA : Bottles Collected at Tampa Beach Cleanup Will Be Recycled and Reused..
AQ
10/01COCA COLA : Whitbread scraps post of operations manager at its Premier Inns
RE
10/01COCA COLA : Canada Bottling Closes on Buy of Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada
DJ
09/30SANDY STRICKLAND : Call Box: Coca-Cola flourished in Springfield industrial dist..
AQ
09/27COCA COLA : An Application for the Trademark "COCA-COLA" Has Been Filed by Coca-..
AQ
09/27COCA COLA : 'Dear Future NYC' challenge offers $30K to a community-minded young ..
AQ
09/27COCA COLA : Over 18 million litres of water reused in Malta through the Alter Aq..
AQ
09/26COCA COLA : Foundation Pledges $1 Million to Support Hurricane Florence Relief E..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:26pDIVIDEND GROWTH 50 : Double-Digit Divvy Dollar Dandy! 
10/01Hey You, Dividend Investor, Are You Doing It Wrong? 
10/01Coca-Cola closes on Canadian bottler deal 
10/01U.S.-Canada Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
10/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada-U.S. Trade Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31 830 M
EBIT 2018 10 616 M
Net income 2018 8 553 M
Debt 2018 27 876 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 24,32
P/E ratio 2019 20,77
EV / Sales 2018 7,05x
EV / Sales 2019 6,79x
Capitalization 197 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller CFO, President-Enabling Services & Executive VP
Eddie R. Hays Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.76%196 613
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC47.82%32 080
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-5.58%12 863
COCA-COLA HBC7.98%12 489
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-10.12%11 491
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-5.53%10 320
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.