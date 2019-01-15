The Coca-Cola Company : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

Company Also Announces Investor Conference Calls and Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Feb. 14 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. On the same day, the company’s Investor Relations team will hold a separate investor conference call to address financial modeling-related questions at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The company also announced that James Quincey, CEO, and John Murphy, senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer, will present at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 22 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.

The company invites investors to join webcasts for each of these events on its website at http://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the events, as well as transcripts, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

