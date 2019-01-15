Log in
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO)
The Coca-Cola Company : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

01/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

Company Also Announces Investor Conference Calls and Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Feb. 14 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. On the same day, the company’s Investor Relations team will hold a separate investor conference call to address financial modeling-related questions at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The company also announced that James Quincey, CEO, and John Murphy, senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer, will present at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 22 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.

The company invites investors to join webcasts for each of these events on its website at http://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files of the events, as well as transcripts, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife LLC, our joint venture with Select Milk Producers Inc. Products from fairlife are distributed by our company and certain of our bottling partners.


© Business Wire 2019
