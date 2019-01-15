The Coca-Cola Company : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release

Company Also Announces Investor Conference Calls and Presentation at
Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference
The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and
full year 2018 financial results on Feb. 14 before the New York Stock
Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference
call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. On the same day, the
company’s Investor Relations team will hold a separate investor
conference call to address financial modeling-related questions at 10:30
a.m. ET.
The company also announced that James Quincey, CEO, and John Murphy,
senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer, will present
at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 22 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York
(CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.
The company invites investors to join webcasts for each of these events
on its website at http://www.coca-colacompany.com/investors.
Downloadable files of the events, as well as transcripts, will be
available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering
over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition
to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the
world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages,
Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and
nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea,
innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports
drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut
water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar
in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also
working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and
promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than
700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities
worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com
and follow us on Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife LLC, our joint venture with
Select Milk Producers Inc. Products from fairlife are distributed by our
company and certain of our bottling partners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005152/en/