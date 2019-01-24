The Coca-Cola Foundation : Makes $1 Million Donation to National Center for Civil and Human Rights to Allow Free Admission for Thousands of Visitors Coming to Atlanta for the Big Game

The Coca-Cola Foundation today announced it is making a $1 million donation to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to allow free admission for the tens of thousands of people coming to Atlanta for the Big Game over the next few weeks. The grant will allow free admission for anyone visiting the civil rights landmark starting Monday, Jan. 28 through the end of February.

“There is no better way to celebrate this exciting moment in Atlanta’s history than to give back to our hometown,” said Helen Smith Price, President, The Coca-Cola Foundation. “We are proud of our city’s remarkable civil and human rights history and are pleased to offer residents and visitors alike the opportunity to learn more about how diversity, inclusion and unity are central to the story of modern Atlanta.”

In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The Coca-Cola Foundation also announced three $100,000 grants to Atlanta-area organizations dedicated to promoting Dr. King’s legacy and the cause of understanding: The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change; The Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice & Human Rights; and New American Pathways.

Over the last decade, The Coca-Cola Company and The Coca-Cola Foundation have invested more than $160 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours in support of social, economic and environmental programs throughout Atlanta, including a gift of the land where the National Center for Civil and Human Rights now sits.

In addition to serving its hometown of Atlanta, The Coca-Cola Foundation has contributed more than $1 billion to help protect the environment, promote recycling, empower women and enhance communities around the world.

About The Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the Foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world. For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, please visit www.coca-colacompany.com/our-company/the-coca-cola-foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005629/en/