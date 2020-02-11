Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.    COKE

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.

(COKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:11pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on February 25, 2020 to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2019.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–

Media Contact:
Kimberly Kuo
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs,
Communications and Communities
704-557-4584

Investor Contact:
Scott Anthony
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
704-557-4633

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, IN
04:11pCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Result..
GL
01/27Gaming, Travel Stocks Fall Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
01/23COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/13The real price of Occidental's 'costless' oil hedge
RE
01/10COCA COLA CONSOLIDATED : Announces First Quarter Dividend
AQ
01/03COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Finan..
AQ
2019COCA COLA CONSOLIDATED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2019COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2019Coca-Cola Consolidated Reports Third Quarter 2019 and First Nine Months 2019 ..
GL
2019COCA COLA CONSOLIDATED : Saccharin Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.3%..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 0,36%
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 2 000 M
Chart COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 280,10  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Frank Harrison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Katz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon Allred Decker Independent Director
John W. Murrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.-1.65%1 979
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY6.94%251 921
KEURIG DR PEPPER-0.83%40 319
COCA-COLA HBC AG8.46%13 322
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED4.01%13 072
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.95%10 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group