Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on February 25, 2020 to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2019.



About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

