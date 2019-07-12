Log in
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

07/12/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on August 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2019.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 117 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–

Media Contact:
Kimberly Kuo
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Communities
704-557-4584

Investor Contact:              
Scott Anthony
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
704-557-4633

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
