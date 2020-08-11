Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Coca-Cola European Partners plc    CCE   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(CCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola European Partners : CCEP delivers Europe-wide first through the introduction of CanCollar® technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 06:04am EDT

Spain is first European country where CanCollar® recyclable paperboard-based rings will roll out on multipack cans.

Coca-Cola European Partners has today announced the introduction of CanCollar®, an innovative paperboard packaging solution, for multipack cans in Spain. The move supports its work, in partnership with Coca-Cola, to remove all unnecessary or hard to recycle plastic from its portfolio, avoiding the use of more than 11,000 tonnes of virgin plastic a year across Western Europe.

Initially, Coca-Cola European Partners will launch the new, PEFC certified[1]recyclable and sustainably sourced paperboard CanCollar® in the Balearic Islands in November 2020, a first in Europe.

Innovative packaging design is a core principle of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste strategy and through collaboration with WestRock, a global company that provides its customers with sustainable differentiated packaging solutions, Coca-Cola European Partners will start to use the CanCollar® paperboard can ring technology in the Balearic Islands, replacing the current Hi-cone solution and saving more than 18 tonnes of plastic annually.

Coca-Cola European Partners has invested 2.6 million euros in its Barcelona plant to support this initiative. The installation of WestRock's CanCollar® Fortuna™ manufacturing equipment will enable multipack cans to be grouped in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, with a process that does not require the use of glue or adhesives.

Joe Franses, Vice President of Sustainability, Coca-Cola European Partners said, ' The agreement with WestRock exemplifies our clear commitment to reduce plastic in our secondary packaging. By the end of 2020, we will have removed more than 4,000 tonnes of hard to recycle plastic from our secondary packaging in Western Europe. It's through collaborating on innovative packaging solutions like CanCollar® that we are able to do this.'

Dwayne Irvin, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at WestRock said, 'We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola. For 70 years we have supported Coca-Cola in bringing innovation to global beverage markets. CanCollar® is the latest initiative supporting Coca-Cola's vision to create a World Without Waste.'

[1]PEFC, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, is a leading global alliance of national forest certification systems. As an international non-profit, non-governmental organization, PEFC is dedicated to promoting sustainable forest management through independent third-party certification.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola European Partners plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:03:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
06:04aCOCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : CCEP delivers Europe-wide first through the introd..
PU
08/06COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : Cola Euro Ptnrs - H1 2020 Results & COVID-19 Updat..
PU
07/16COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : CCEP invests in creation of circular economy for P..
PU
07/14COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Nomination
CO
07/14COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Nomination
CO
07/09COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : News : COSTA COFFEE RTD LAUNCHES SUMMER SAMPLING C..
AQ
07/07COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : News : CAPRI-SUN RANGE MOVES TO NOTHING ARTIFICAL
AQ
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Chesapeake, Boeing, Amazon.com
06/22COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : New Contact Tracing App and Health Screening Featu..
AQ
05/28COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 658 M 12 539 M 12 539 M
Net income 2020 714 M 840 M 840 M
Net Debt 2020 5 810 M 6 835 M 6 835 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 16 242 M 19 106 M 19 109 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 23 357
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola European Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 41,06 €
Last Close Price 35,75 €
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Irial Finan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-19.93%19 106
PEPSICO, INC.-0.50%188 282
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-26.78%19 658
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-30.68%8 828
OSOTSPA1.23%3 957
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-43.10%2 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group