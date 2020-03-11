Coca Cola European Partners : Cola Euro Ptnrs - Directorate Change

CHANGES TO DIRECTORS OF COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) announces that Orrin H. Ingram II has indicated that he does not intend to seek election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2020. The Board will put forward Dessi Temperley for election at the 2020 AGM to succeed him as a Non-executive Director with effect from the end of the AGM.

Orrin H. Ingram IIwas appointed as a Non-executive Director of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. in 2008 and as a Director of CCEP in May 2016, when CCEP was created following the merger. He has been a member of the Audit Committee since his appointment as a Director of CCEP and was a member of the Nomination Committee from his appointment until May 2019. His executive experience in the wholesale, distribution, consumer goods and transportation services industries, coupled with a strong strategic understanding, gave him a broad perspective on CCEP's operations which have proved invaluable to the Board.

Dessi Temperley brings deep financial expertise and technical accounting experience, commercial insight and knowledge of European markets. Dessi is Group CFO of Beiersdorf having been appointed in July 2018. She previously spent 14 years with Nestlé, serving as CFO of Nestle South East Europe, Nestle Purina EMENA and latterly as Head of Investor Relations. Prior to this, she held finance roles with Cable & Wireless in Russia and the UK. She began her career with Shell as a management accountant.

Sol Daurella, Chairman said, 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Orrin very much for the significant contribution he has made to our business. He has worked hard to support us and we all wish him the very best for the future. I would also like to welcome Dessi and very much look forward to working with her.'

CONTACTS

ABOUT CCEP

